Column: Let's give students the facts and let them evaluate the world, American history

On the first day of every single class I teach, I make sure my students know that I will never tell them what to think. This should come as good news to any student or their parent. No matter what you think, I doubt we agree on everything. Instead, I spend much of the first day telling my students that I will be helping them learn how to think. Not passively absorb information, not blindly share clickbait headlines, but think. By that, I mean critically evaluate what they see in the world around them. Doing so is a skill, and it’s one that can’t be learned if students are never asked to form their own judgments.

Students’ ability to think for themselves is being legislated out of existence. Tennessee is the most recent state to pass a law banning the instruction of “critical race theory” within an American History curriculum, but they were not the first. If current bills in state legislatures are any indication, they will not be the last. Students — our children — get forgotten when we retreat to our corners of the political fight and decry extremist agendas while failing to recognize our own. Our students need the chance to think for themselves. They do not, and you do not, need to believe every tenet of critical race theory or specific works of scholarship like the 1619 Project. I will never tell you what to think. But you cannot learn to think if you are blind to all but one story. We can’t let this attack on education happen here.