Column: Let's give students the facts and let them evaluate the world, American history

On the first day of every single class I teach, I make sure my students know that I will never tell them what to think. This should come as good news to any student or their parent. No matter what you think, I doubt we agree on everything. Instead, I spend much of the first day telling my students that I will be helping them learn how to think. Not passively absorb information, not blindly share clickbait headlines, but think. By that, I mean critically evaluate what they see in the world around them. Doing so is a skill, and it’s one that can’t be learned if students are never asked to form their own judgments.
Students’ ability to think for themselves is being legislated out of existence. Tennessee is the most recent state to pass a law banning the instruction of “critical race theory” within an American History curriculum, but they were not the first. If current bills in state legislatures are any indication, they will not be the last. Students — our children — get forgotten when we retreat to our corners of the political fight and decry extremist agendas while failing to recognize our own. Our students need the chance to think for themselves. They do not, and you do not, need to believe every tenet of critical race theory or specific works of scholarship like the 1619 Project. I will never tell you what to think. But you cannot learn to think if you are blind to all but one story. We can’t let this attack on education happen here.
Cultural race theory is arguably more popular for being a conservative punching bag than for its premise. It is decried as antithetical to the American Dream, with its emphasis on the racist history of the United States and the systemic injustice that has been implicitly and explicitly condoned by the legal system. By focusing on these divisions, the argument goes, critical race theory only succeeds in deepening the hatred and shame that it apparently wants to heal. If the lawmakers pushing these teaching bans are to be believed, critical race theory does nothing but indoctrinate our children to be anti-American.
These attacks are lazy at best. As I often remind my students, “criticism” in an academic sense does not mean what you are critiquing is bad. It means you are thinking critically about it. It means you aren’t blindly believing what you see, and forming your own judgment. In the context of critical race theory, it corrects the lies-by-omission surrounding our national heritage and allows them to build a more fully informed opinion about where we are as a country.
How many of our presidents owned slaves? Whom did the FBI name the most dangerous threat to America during the Civil Rights Movement? What is redlining? When is slavery still technically legal in the U.S.? What motivated the only successful coup on American soil in Wilmington (you should be able to guess that one: race).
Stumped? There’s nothing wrong with that. If so, I’d encourage you to do a little digging. There is absolutely nothing shameful about any blindness to this conversation you find in yourself. I am still working on removing the blinders from my own eyes. Why? Because I was not taught any of this in school.
I could assault you with statistics and anecdotes, both painful in their own way. I am experienced enough in education to know that wouldn’t do much good, least of all in a brief column like this. That’s the job of dedicated history classes.
Critical race theory is nothing to be feared because it fundamentally cannot indoctrinate anyone. In practice, it is precisely the opposite. But we cannot avoid the fact that we’re already indoctrinating our kids. We just like the current doctrine. It’s easier to swallow, and it’s easier to find pride in. American history, as is often taught in this country, is a long and unbroken history of great Americans, united in their burning desire to fan the flame of American democracy. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan — I’ll let you fill in the more recent blanks. Missing from my education (a pre-critical race theory education) were the voices of John Brown, Bayard Rustin, Fannie Lou Hamer, and countless others that arguably fought harder for the real American dream — one in which all people are created and treated as equals.
I will be the first to acknowledge that I still struggle to remember these voices. I’ve read and listened to their stories, but they are not ingrained in my American consciousness because they were not taught within the arc of the American narrative.
Learning history is not about discovering what was right; it is about discovering what happened. The defining characteristic of a one-sided narrative is that it robs our children of the opportunity to think for themselves. When history is presented as an inevitable progress that all serves the greater American Cause, no student has the opportunity to question who lost among the winners, and if it could have been different.