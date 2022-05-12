Column: Let the winds of democracy blow

President Ronald Reagan spoke in his farewell address to the nation about having favorite windows to look out of during his stay in the White House. The views from those windows provided inspiration and comfort to him during his years in office.

We must all be like Reagan in having those picture window views; whether in observing something out of the window at home or having a certain place in which to go and sit and look out on our lives. There is safety and solace in these views. They give us comfort, perhaps remind us of the past, and help provide a vision for the future.

In springtime it is hard not to look out our windows or be somewhere in nature and not see and feel the wind. It blows through porches, often overturning furniture and moving outside decorations around. It beats against the house in the middle of a nighttime storm. We pick up fallen debris in the yard and wonder what the wind might bring down next. Yet, there is a purpose to wind. It pushes our sails, helps to bring energy to our homes and can be refreshing in the breeze.

Inevitably, the wind blows. Things breeze in and out of our lives. We cannot always rest in the moments of solitude and simply take the things, challenges, and moments which come to us. We cannot just stand around and be philosophical. Action is both needed and required of us.

History is a reminder that generations have been both moved to great actions and also displayed feet of clay at times. Winds of thought and change blow in our brains. It is easy to worry and stress about decisions — right and wrong — good and bad — effective and ineffective. Yet, steps are important. Steps are required even if sometimes we simply do not know what to do.

These days, much like after the Great War a century earlier, democracies are at risk. Many people are gluttoned with things, absorbed in themselves, trust one set of news over another, and are not worried about their contribution to the larger society.

Institutions are frayed at the edges. Some civic organizations are in decline due to lack of effort and contribution. A recent book mentions “The Dying Citizen.”

Why anyone viewing the 20th century’s rack of wars, hatreds, and hostilities would choose authoritarian rule over a republican form of government is simply confounding. And yes, we are seeing some of that in our country at present. Checks and balances do not always mean so. Some citizens have given some powers up. Others have been swept from them.

It is time for each of us to work deeper into our democratic system.

Problems, concerns, and issues cannot be solved in isolation. They also cannot be handled by demeaning people with views contrary to our own. Making a personal decision to try and listen and engage is the better play. President Reagan called out the former Soviet Union as an evil empire, but found a way and the time to engage his Soviet counterpart. His actions took guts and smarts. He knew what his views were, took action, and was not always affected by the wind of his own, or his political, life.

Sen. Robert Kennedy visited South Africa in 1966. He gave several speeches there in a country which required racial separation to the point of imprisonment. In fact, early on in his visit, he did not understand why Black men were not shaking his hand as he extended it towards them. Part of his Day of Affirmation speech is etched in stone just below his grave in Arlington National Cemetery.

The speech speaks of the power of the wind to blow in our lives, “It is from numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

His life, however imperfect, is a testament to the ability of an individual to rise out of tragedy and be a changed man. He moved from being a cutthroat defender of his brother into being a champion for all peoples. His unsympathetic years turned into empathetic ones. He was certainly not a hero all the time, but his feet of clay moved.

Our lives revolve around a great question: Are we going to simply hold a series of jobs or honor our souls? The founders of the country understood this in a republican way, that democracy is fragile. When people give up their own power and energy, totalitarianism and fascism are not far behind. These governments may look appealing, but lead to death and decay.

Democracy is still alive, but it is up to us to keep its blood pumping. Continue to stay and get involved.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com