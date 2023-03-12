March winds and

April showers,

Bring forth May flowers.

During my years as an elementary principal, many teachers used that verse as a source of inspiration for the artwork that adorned bulletin boards throughout our schools.

The thought of March winds also can cause older and younger people to pull their coats and sweaters close to their body. Women exiting hair salons hurry to their vehicles to avoid damage to newly coiffured hair. Young people look forward to visiting local parks to fly their newly acquired kites.

March is an erratic month. It can be warm and sunny one day and the next day the wind will be blowing 30 mph with snow showers. Some days might even reach the 80s and the next the thermometer might read in the 20s.

Then again, who knows about our current weather patterns? Our recent weather has been more like April and strikes concern for blueberry farmers, owners of strawberry fields, and Brushy Mountain apple orchardists about coming March weather.

The most noticeable and consistent weather factor in March seems to be the intense winds. We expect wind most days and often hear the weatherman use words like breezy and gusty in their forecasts.

So, why is March such a windy month? Weather websites such as Weatherwise and the National Weather Service give us much information about our blusteriest month. We are shifting from the cold, short days of winter into the longer and much warmer days of spring and summer. Much cold air is still to be found to our north and warmer air is arriving from the south.

The differential heating of the Earth by the sun is the main culprit for the strong winds of March. As one area of the Earth heats, the air rises. Cold air is heavier, so it hurries in to fill the void left when hot air rises. When this action occurs on a huge scale, high- and low-pressure areas result. This rushing of air from high to low pressure areas are the winds associated with weather fronts shown on weather maps.

In March, the cold air over the arctic has ample time to pool or collect. Recent heavy snows in western and northern states create a pool of cold air. At the same time, the sun, which had been heating the far South more strongly than the North, is already starting to move northward (the Earth’s rotation and tilt changes) bringing stronger bubbles of warm moist ocean air. When the strong, cold high from the arctic rushes toward the deep, warm low from the tropics, the winds gust very strongly, trying to reduce the vast temperature differences between the two air masses.

We just endure the blustery days of March and maintain the hope that the warm days of April and May are just around the corner. One might even consider the record lack of frozen precipitation this winter a blessing.

Gardeners like me often lament about the lack of cold weather to reduce the insect numbers that damage our plants. We have also enjoyed the light of the Cherokee “Windy Moon” shining through our bedroom windows. As Lewis Grizzard tells us, “Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.”