Column: Let’s work to better facilitate, rather than restrict, voting in America

As Donald Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims that he was cheated in the 2020 election, new election laws have been proposed in state legislatures across the country that would restrict voting rights in the name of preventing electoral fraud.
In March, Georgia passed a particularly restrictive bill that led Major League Baseball to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta. More recently, in dramatic fashion, Democrats staged a walkout of the Texas legislature to prevent (at least temporarily) the passage of a restrictive voting rights bill.
At the national level, Democrats hope to pass legislation to protect voting rights, but it is far from certain that they will succeed in doing so, due to their razor-thin majority in the Senate (in which the vote of the vice president is needed to break a tie) and the filibuster. What’s at stake in the battle over election laws in the United States?
Voter turnout in the U.S. is comparatively low in relation to other advanced democracies. Perhaps this is due, one might believe, to particularly high levels of apathy and alienation. That is to say, perhaps Americans are just more averse to politics and less likely to believe that they can affect positive political change through engagement than citizens elsewhere. In this telling, there is something within American political culture that results in comparatively low levels of turnout.
Such an explanation perhaps makes intuitive sense. But in a seminal study on voter turnout in advanced democracies, political scientist G. Bingham Powell found that American cultural attitudes, along with U.S. demographics, should result in higher, rather than lower, levels of turnout in the United States than elsewhere. Powell found that Americans are more likely to believe they have some say in government and report higher levels of trust in the government and interest in politics than citizens in comparable democracies. And demographics favor the United States. Americans are, in general, highly educated and relatively prosperous, factors shown to be associated with high levels of turnout.
So why, then, is turnout in the United States comparatively low? Powell and others have found that low turnout in the United States can be attributed in large part to legal and institutional factors that depress turnout to levels below that of other countries with less favorable cultural and demographic environments. Registration laws in the United States, for example, are particularly onerous compared to other democracies. It is common in democracies elsewhere for the government to take the initiative in registering voters. This contrasts with the United States where registration is entirely the responsibility of citizens themselves. Registration must be completed, in most cases, in advance of an election, during a predetermined period, and may require the presentation of certain documents or compliance with other regulations.
Some countries, such as Australia and Peru, go so far as to require voting in an effort to universalize participation through compulsory voting laws in which citizens who do not turn out to vote could face fines or other legal sanctions. In practice, compulsory voting laws are difficult, at best, to enforce. Such laws nonetheless reinforce an expectation that all eligible citizens participate in elections.
Rather than being premised on preventing voting fraud, which is extremely rare, voting reform in the United States should be centered on increasing turnout. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993, also known as the Motor Voter Act, illustrates how relatively minor legal and institutional change can significantly affect voter turnout in the United States in a positive way. The Motor Voter Act requires state governments to offer voter registration to those eligible seeking to renew their driver’s license or seeking public assistance. Academic studies have shown that the act has had a modest positive effect on levels of registration and turnout.
When it comes to legal and institutional constraints on voting, the United States is already disadvantaged. Action should be taken now to ensure that voting rights are not further restricted. Democracy is premised on widespread participation in the political system. The health and quality of our democracy will suffer if fewer citizens participate in elections due to restrictive laws. Let’s work together to better facilitate, rather than restrict, voting in America so that all voices can be heard.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.