Column: Let’s work to better facilitate, rather than restrict, voting in America

Such an explanation perhaps makes intuitive sense. But in a seminal study on voter turnout in advanced democracies, political scientist G. Bingham Powell found that American cultural attitudes, along with U.S. demographics, should result in higher, rather than lower, levels of turnout in the United States than elsewhere. Powell found that Americans are more likely to believe they have some say in government and report higher levels of trust in the government and interest in politics than citizens in comparable democracies. And demographics favor the United States. Americans are, in general, highly educated and relatively prosperous, factors shown to be associated with high levels of turnout.

So why, then, is turnout in the United States comparatively low? Powell and others have found that low turnout in the United States can be attributed in large part to legal and institutional factors that depress turnout to levels below that of other countries with less favorable cultural and demographic environments. Registration laws in the United States, for example, are particularly onerous compared to other democracies. It is common in democracies elsewhere for the government to take the initiative in registering voters. This contrasts with the United States where registration is entirely the responsibility of citizens themselves. Registration must be completed, in most cases, in advance of an election, during a predetermined period, and may require the presentation of certain documents or compliance with other regulations.