Column: Let’s not repeat the past in Afghanistan

According to ambassador Peter Thomsen, who served as U.S. Special Envoy to Afghanistan, “U.S. perseverance in maintaining our already established position in Afghanistan — at little cost — could significantly contribute to the favorable moderate outcome, which would: sideline the extremists, maintain friendship with a strategically located friendly country, help us accomplish our other objectives in Afghanistan and the broader Central Asian region … e.g. narcotics … anti-terrorism … We are in danger of throwing away the assets we have built up in Afghanistan over the last 10 years, at great expense.” Notably, this assessment was made not recently (though it seems it could have been), but nearly three decades ago when the United States was faced with the decision of whether or not to withdraw from Afghanistan after more than a decade of involvement of covert activity in the Afghan-Soviet War.
Following the Soviet invasion of 1979, the United States became involved in a long struggle to prevent the Soviet Union from establishing a foothold in Afghanistan. During the 1980s, the United States provided hundreds of millions of dollars in support for the mujahedeen, the so-called holy warriors seeking to repel the Soviet invasion. Eventually becoming bogged down (Afghanistan became known as the Soviet Union’s “Vietnam”), Soviet forces withdrew at the end of the decade. Shortly thereafter, the Soviet Union unraveled and the Cold War ended.
After the Soviet withdrawal, the United States turned its attention away from Afghanistan. The reunification of Germany, and more broadly the end of the Cold War, along with other events such as Iraq’s invasion and occupation of Kuwait, became the foreign policy “issues of the day.”
U.S. funds channeled to Afghanistan dropped from hundreds of millions of dollars at the height of the war in the 1980s to nothing by 1992. According to journalist Steve Coll, CIA officers who met with George H.W. Bush said he seemed “barely aware” of the situation in Afghanistan following the Soviet withdrawal. This was dramatized in the 2006 film about U.S. involvement in Afghanistan in the 80s, “Charlie Wilson’s War,” in which, near the end of the film, after Soviet forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan, a White House official says that he overheard the president saying, “Afghanistan? Is that still going on?”
There was, in fact, quite a bit, still “going on” in Afghanistan. Soviet withdrawal and U.S. disengagement created a power vacuum in which warring factions battled to establish supremacy, resulting in the chaotic conditions that precipitated the Taliban’s rise to power in 1996. Once in control, the Taliban instituted an extremely repressive version of Islamic rule, and Afghanistan became a safe haven for terrorists such as Osama bin Laden to operate freely.
Fast forward to present times and the United States is again faced with the decision of whether or not to disengage from Afghanistan after involvement in a lengthy conflict. President Biden recently announced that U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11. This decision in some ways seems prudent. The United States, as President Biden has argued, has achieved its objective of killing Osama bin Laden and “degrading” al Qaeda. And it is not clear that the United States can bring peace and stability to Afghanistan at its current level of commitment.
But let us not repeat the past in Afghanistan. Disengagement could result in a power vacuum that once again opens the door for the Taliban to seize power, reinstitute strict Islamic law, and establish cover for terrorist organizations. This could be avoided, some of Biden’s military advisors believe, through a continued military presence in Afghanistan at a relatively minimal cost (no American soldiers have died in Afghanistan in combat in over a year). Still, Americans are weary of continued engagement in so-called “forever wars.”
So what should the United States do? Let’s again turn to history as a guide. At the end of World War II, the United States and Allied forces sought to stabilize and democratize the Axis powers. This was done through a broad-based meaningful commitment to rebuilding and rehabilitating those defeated at war by pushing through political reforms (the United States has a heavy imprint on Japan’s constitution, for example) and social reforms (such as purging propaganda and educational reform to de-emphasize nationalism), as well as by providing extensive economic support (which included the Marshall Plan for Western Europe). Germany and Japan became stable democracies with impressive levels of economic growth in the ensuing decades.
The analogy is inexact (as all historical analogies are, given that no two sets of circumstances are ever entirely alike). The Axis powers suffered total defeat at the end of World War II, better enabling the U.S. and Allied forces to impose their will. In Afghanistan today, the Taliban controls large swathes of the country and may yet capture control of Kabul. To prevent that from happening will require a sustained meaningful commitment to Afghanistan moving forward. Specifically what that will require for Afghanistan, a country that is quite different from those defeated in World War II, is not entirely clear. Still, the difficulties involved in the rebuilding and rehabilitating Afghanistan do not negate the imperative of seeking to do so.
At the end of “Charlie Wilson’s War,” Tom Hanks, who plays Charlie Wilson, the congressman who was instrumental in securing U.S. support for the mujahedeen in Afghanistan in the 1980s, makes the case for continuing the United States commitment to Afghanistan following the Soviet withdrawal. He provides a word of warning to White House officials saying, “This is what we always do. We always go in, with our ideals, and we change the world. And then we leave. We always leave. But that ball though, keeps on bouncin.’” Let’s not let the ball get away from us. No less than the well-being of Afghanistan and security of the United States depends on it.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.