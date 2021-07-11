Column: Let’s not repeat the past in Afghanistan

After the Soviet withdrawal, the United States turned its attention away from Afghanistan. The reunification of Germany, and more broadly the end of the Cold War, along with other events such as Iraq’s invasion and occupation of Kuwait, became the foreign policy “issues of the day.”

U.S. funds channeled to Afghanistan dropped from hundreds of millions of dollars at the height of the war in the 1980s to nothing by 1992. According to journalist Steve Coll, CIA officers who met with George H.W. Bush said he seemed “barely aware” of the situation in Afghanistan following the Soviet withdrawal. This was dramatized in the 2006 film about U.S. involvement in Afghanistan in the 80s, “Charlie Wilson’s War,” in which, near the end of the film, after Soviet forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan, a White House official says that he overheard the president saying, “Afghanistan? Is that still going on?”

There was, in fact, quite a bit, still “going on” in Afghanistan. Soviet withdrawal and U.S. disengagement created a power vacuum in which warring factions battled to establish supremacy, resulting in the chaotic conditions that precipitated the Taliban’s rise to power in 1996. Once in control, the Taliban instituted an extremely repressive version of Islamic rule, and Afghanistan became a safe haven for terrorists such as Osama bin Laden to operate freely.