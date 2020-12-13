Column: Let candidates control their message

When U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis narrowly won reelection against Cal Cunningham, the two candidates had collectively spent $78 million. That’s a large number. But it was dwarfed by the $221 million spent on the race by groups other than the two campaigns.

It has been widely reported that the roughly $300 million spent on the Tillis-Cunningham contest made it the most expensive Senate campaign in American history. That much appears to be true — at least until we discover the final tally for the two special elections now underway in Georgia.

But independent expenditures are the main story here. The money the two campaigns spent themselves was not sky-high for a Senate race, when put in the proper context.

Candidates and independent groups alike raise and spend money in order to motivate core constituencies to turn out and to persuade swing voters to come their way. Those dollars buy ads. They deploy field workers. They pay for staffing and resources to generate “earned media.” They pay for phone, mail, and digital messages.

In other words, they are marketing expenses. To put them in proper context, you have to consider both the size of the audience and the purchasing power of the dollar.