Column: Lessons Learned from my Uncle Philip

Change might not be easy and will take time, but you can make yourself over and be whoever you want to be. His physical transformation and fitness journey in his teens still inspires me to this day.

Always stick up for your family. I knew that nobody was ever going to hassle me when my Uncle Philip was around. Mess with me and you were walking on the fighting side of him. He didn’t get angry often, but people disrespecting me would set him off every time.

Fantasy football is a good use of your time and a wonderful diversion from everyday life. During his illness, he needed all the diversion he could get. I’m glad he introduced me to it. It was a fun hobby I enjoyed for many years.

Be there for a friend when they need you. It might seem like nothing to you at the time, but they will return the favor someday when you need it most. My family will never forget the support shown by Philip’s friends during his final days.

No one with any sense likes a team called the Oilers. Who would root for a team that goes around squirting oil in people’s faces when their opponents are cool, horse-riding, lasso-swinging Cowboys? Hey, I was only 7 years old, folks, so I believed him! I’m certain Philip would be glad the Oilers team name is no longer in use.

Never lose your sense of humor. Sometimes it’s all you’ve got. And man, did he have a quick wit to go with it!

Nothing pumps you up like The Doors, and Jim Morrison was a genius. Enough said.

You are never too young or too broke to give gifts at Christmas. It doesn’t have to cost much, if anything. It truly is the thought that counts. When we were kids, Philip would save his hard-earned allowance to buy each member of the family their favorite candy bar at Christmas. I think my love of gift-giving came from his example.

Do what you love and give it your all. You never know how long you’ll be given to do it. Heaven knows he certainly wasn’t given nearly enough time to do what he loved.