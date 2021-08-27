Column: Lessons in pandemic leadership

The Arnold Sports Festival, held annually in Columbus, Ohio, is one of bodybuilding’s most prestigious competitions. In 2020, the event, scheduled for March 5, was expected to bring in 60,000 people from around the world and $53 million for Columbus.
At that point, Ohio had not yet had a positive confirmed case of COVID-19. Sports leagues and other events that drew large crowds of spectators together in close indoor quarters were still up and running. Knowing that it was a politically risky move that would result in forfeiting tens of millions of dollars, on March 3, just two days before the scheduled opening of the competition, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the event would be canceled (he had obtained a court order to shut it down).
Acting early and decisively, DeWine prevented what would likely have become a super spreader event from occurring. Criticized by some at the time, he was later praised for his foresight.
Responses to the pandemic have highlighted several key lessons in leadership. Here are five key takeaways:
1. Listening, and deferring to, the experts/following the science
In response to questions about his decision to cancel the Arnold Sports Festival, DeWine has stated that the mistakes that he has made in the past as a public official have generally been when he, “didn’t have enough information, didn’t talk to the right people, didn’t drill down to get all the facts.”
DeWine generally took a “follow the science” approach to managing the pandemic, even when it involved making potentially costly decisions that ran counter to the prevailing sentiment within his own party. Not only did he cancel the Arnold Sports Classic, but he also closed schools in Ohio before any other state had done so and moved early in shutting down bars and restaurants. COVID-19 of course eventually spread to Ohio, as it did elsewhere in the U.S. But DeWine’s actions likely saved lives while setting a precedent for others to follow to prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.
The University of Oxford’s business school has a creative way of demonstrating lessons in leadership through an exercise in which students try their hand at conducting a live orchestra. In a session observed by a correspondent from The Economist, a student volunteer started by directing, without asking those involved who had orchestral experience and musical expertise, how they would like to be directed. Effective leadership at times requires having the humility to recognize that others may be more knowledgeable than you are in certain areas. Listening, rather than speaking or taking action, should typically be the first step in a leader’s decision making process.
2. Modeling appropriate behavior
Effective leaders model appropriate behavior for others to follow. President Trump failed to do so by being reluctant to wear a mask during the pandemic, contributing to a reluctance to doing so among his supporters. As Mayor Steve Alder of Austin said, “When we were trying to get people to wear masks, they would point to the president and say, well, not something we need to do.”
Others elsewhere throughout the world failed to model appropriate behavior. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings, in defiance of his government’s stay-at-home order (and their slogan “Stay at Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.”), drove 260 miles with his wife on a road trip to his parents’ house as the pandemic raged. Vladimir Putin delayed in receiving Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and did not allow for filming or photography when he finally was jabbed.
Leaders who do not take their own advice are unlikely to be trusted. California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, came under heavy criticism for attending an indoor dinner with lobbyists without wearing a mask after imploring Californians to stay home and avoid family over the Thanksgiving holiday. “For California Governor the Coronavirus Message is Do as I say, Not as I Dine,” a New York Times headline ran. Newsom is now facing a recall election due in part to backlash from what some have perceived to be mismanagement of the pandemic.
3. Implementing unpopular, but necessary,
measures
Ordering a lockdown is not a politically popular decision to make. Lockdowns not only disrupt everyday life but also put individuals’ livelihoods at risk by severely curtailing certain economic activities. Those who have ordered strict lockdowns, such as Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have faced threats and recriminations (in October of 2020, the FBI revealed a plot in which a militia group in Michigan planned to kidnap Whitmer), putting their own lives at risk to serve the greater good of containing the spread of COVID.
4. Accepting calculated risk
It is often not possible to avoid risk altogether. Leading prudently at times involves taking rational risks based on a sober assessment of the costs and benefits of different courses of action. No COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective. And there will always be some who will remain unvaccinated by choice. Effective leadership through the pandemic has required judging, through risk assessment, when the proper time is to reopen the economy, based on the anticipated costs and benefits of doing so.
5. Taking ownership
Effective leaders take ownership rather than deflect responsibility. In early April of 2020, Trump said that the decision of whether to reopen the country was solely up to him. “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be,” he said. But by the middle of the month, he had abdicated responsibility for making lockdown decisions. “You’re going to call your own shots,” he told U.S. governors. Leaders who fail to take responsibility or ownership fail to inspire confidence.
Effective leadership, as DeWine and others have demonstrated, at times involves acting contrary to political, economic and party pressures. Gridlock has increasingly gripped the Capitol as politics have become more polarized. Overcoming such gridlock will require demonstrating lessons in effective leadership through a willingness to elevate the greater good over narrower interests, and the political courage to do, not necessarily what is popular, but what is right and necessary to move our country forward.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.