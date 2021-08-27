Column: Lessons in pandemic leadership

DeWine generally took a “follow the science” approach to managing the pandemic, even when it involved making potentially costly decisions that ran counter to the prevailing sentiment within his own party. Not only did he cancel the Arnold Sports Classic, but he also closed schools in Ohio before any other state had done so and moved early in shutting down bars and restaurants. COVID-19 of course eventually spread to Ohio, as it did elsewhere in the U.S. But DeWine’s actions likely saved lives while setting a precedent for others to follow to prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.

The University of Oxford’s business school has a creative way of demonstrating lessons in leadership through an exercise in which students try their hand at conducting a live orchestra. In a session observed by a correspondent from The Economist, a student volunteer started by directing, without asking those involved who had orchestral experience and musical expertise, how they would like to be directed. Effective leadership at times requires having the humility to recognize that others may be more knowledgeable than you are in certain areas. Listening, rather than speaking or taking action, should typically be the first step in a leader’s decision making process.

2. Modeling appropriate behavior