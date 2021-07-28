Column: Lessons from famous and ordinary people

Erskine Bowles’ father, Skipper, was the Democratic candidate who lost to Holshouser. Erskine learned lessons of public service and respect for those of the other side from his dad and from Holshouser. Bill Clinton persuaded him to raise funds for the Clinton campaign and to serve in the White House as Chief of Staff. Bowles’ supporters persuaded him to twice run for the U.S. Senate. While neither effort was successful, Bowles had shown his strength and ability to lead, resulting in a call to serve as UNC’s president for five productive years. His life experiences would have many lessons for us.

Betty Ray McCain grew up in Faison, but she became well-known and by people across the state due to her numerous statewide roles. Living in Wilson, she became a good friend of Jim Hunt in his campaigns for governor and his efforts to change the state’s constitution to permit a governor to run for a second term. She left a permanent mark in our state’s life, serving for eight years as secretary of Cultural Resources and 14 years on the UNC Board of Governors.