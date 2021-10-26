Column: Less is more, coming to a grocery store near you

Look around the grocery store and you’ll see a lot of examples of shrinkflation.

Meanwhile, items have been shifted to the front of the shelves so you’ll assume they’re full. They aren’t. Check the lower and extreme upper shelves. At more than one store, I’ve spotted empty boxes with store logos, lulling us into thinking that there’s plenty of stock in the store.

One of my guilty pleasures is Amy’s frozen dinners. Her Pad Thai is a favorite, as is the Indian dish Palak Paneer. Last spring, these items cost $3.50 each. This summer, they rose to $3.99. They’ve recently been hiked up to $4.58. I should’ve bought some earlier and put them in the freezer. Instead, I’m purchasing Amy’s dinners with 25% more money.

Shoulda coulda woulda.

USDA statistics claim that food prices rose 3.5% in 2020 and will rise another 3.5% this year. I’m not sure how they’re figuring this average. We already know that meat, poultry, eggs and fish are up 10.5% this year. Bacon has risen a whopping 19%.

At least one New York City supermarket chain told Fox Business channel that food prices will increase as much as 10% over the next two months.