Column: Lefty gives old duffers hope with PGA victory

I admit I had to watch the final round of the PGA Championship just to see if Phil Mickelson could keep his game going and win the tournament.

He did, becoming the oldest golfer to win one of the four golf majors. He beat the record of Julius Boros, my daddy’s favorite golfer.

Now all Mickelson has to do is keep on rolling until he’s 52 years, 10 months and nine days old to best Sam Snead’s record as the oldest professional to win any official PGA tournament. By one day.

Snead set the record at the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. He won the first GGO, by the way, in 1938, so he has the record for the most years between the first and last year winning the same tournament.

Most of us mortals don’t think 50 years old is a big deal, but it’s old for a professional athlete. In most sports, an athlete retires way before 50. Fortunately, golf has the Champions Tour where golfers over 50 can still showcase their talents.

As we found out first-hand with the lamented Greater Hickory Classic, the old guys can still amaze us with their playing skills. It seems Ol’ Lefty isn’t quite ready for the senior tour. He reminds me a little of Gordie Howe, the NHL legend who played until he was 52 before he hung up his pro skates.