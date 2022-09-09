Column: Learn to think, write and collaborate with a liberal arts degree

During a discussion about higher education on a conservative talk radio show, Pat McCrory, while governor of North Carolina, said, “I think some of the educational elite have taken over our education where we are offering courses that have no chance of getting people jobs … I’m going to adjust my education curriculum to what business and commerce needs to get our kids jobs as opposed to moving back in with their parents after they graduate with debt.”

More recently, Sen. Ted Cruz said in reaction to President Biden’s student debt cancellation plan that if you are “that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can’t get a job, Joe Biden just gave you twenty grand.” He did not specify what, in his view, qualifies as studying “useless things.” One can imagine though that he does not look favorably upon spending one’s time in college learning about things such as art history, French poetry, or multicultural affairs.

The liberal arts have been under siege in recent years. Education, so the argument goes, should be geared toward job-based training. Those who want to work in business or medicine should not have to take courses on literature and philosophy. Students should be encouraged to pursue degrees in technical or professional fields. Graduate with a liberal arts degree, the thinking goes, and you are left with a mountain of debt and few prospects.

The number of students graduating with a degree in the humanities, a core area of the liberal arts, has steadily declined. In 2020, only 4% of college graduates obtained a degree in a traditional humanities major (English, history, philosophy or a foreign language). Students are increasingly opting to obtain degrees in business, engineering, health and other areas not traditionally associated with the liberal arts.

Obtaining a professional or occupational degree can be useful for those interested in working in those areas. But it is not the only path to financial success and personal fulfillment. A liberal arts background can, among other things, prepare students for a dynamic workforce and provide difficult-to-measure non-monetary benefits.

The monetary benefit of obtaining a liberal arts degree is perhaps greater than many assume. The median salary for students with a liberal arts degree is lower than the median for all college graduates, but not by much (a difference of about $5,000 a year in salary according to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences). In general, those who earn a college degree in any major (including in the liberal arts) have a significantly higher earning potential than those who do not obtain a college degree ($1 million on average according to an often cited 2015 Georgetown University study).

Degrees with clearly defined career paths can perhaps offer a more seamless transition into the workforce. But markets are often disrupted. Many of those who are entering into, or will soon be entering into the workforce will not stay in the same job, or even the same profession, throughout their careers. Training for a specific job can result in being well qualified for working within that profession. But it can also be limiting. For many, broadly acquiring skills, not knowing where you might end up in the future, can be more beneficial than training for a specific job or profession that you might not stay with in the long run.

A liberal education can equip job-seekers with a broad base of general skills that can be adapted to changing market conditions. More specifically, as CNN show host Fareed Zakaria argues in In Defense of a Liberal Education, a liberal education teaches one how to think, how to write, how to speak, and how to learn.

A primary purpose of a college education, it is often said, is to foster the development of critical-thinking skills. Critical thinking is fundamental to problem assessment and solving. The ability to effectively problem solve is important not only in any profession but in life in general.

A liberal education also teaches one how to write. Learning how to write, Zakaria notes, makes you think. Writing requires clarifying and organizing one’s thoughts, which might otherwise be “a jumble of half-formed ideas strung together, with gaping holes between them,” as he puts it.

Writing effectively takes practice. Many students enter into college having had limited, if any, significant writing experience. I have had first year students who have insisted that they did not have to write a single paper while in high school! Developing writing skills, like developing any other skill, requires consistent practice over an extended period of

time.

Writing college papers requires going beyond summarizing information. Students learn how to write analytically, argumentatively and creatively. This involves critically assessing ideas, formulating one’s own views, and presenting them in an intelligible manner.

Participation is often a component of course grades in liberal arts classes. Virtually all jobs involve collaboration on one level or another. Effectively working with others in a professional setting requires listening, an often underemphasized aspect of communications, and clearly putting into words one’s thoughts. Liberal arts courses provide students with opportunities for honing their communications skills.

Perhaps most importantly, as Zakaria emphasizes, a liberal education teaches one how to learn. Learning should not end with earning a degree. Continual learning is needed to adapt to an ever-changing society. A liberal education fosters the development of the skills needed to acquire, synthesize and integrate new knowledge.

Zakaria compares being broadly trained in in the liberal arts to athletic cross-training. Training in a variety of different ways buttresses one’s core area of competency.

Engagement with a variety of academic areas can also reveal strengths or interests that someone may not have known that they had. The use of what one learns may not always be immediately apparent. But you may find that something that you learned and thought was useless at the time later serves a purpose.

“No knowledge is wasted,” neurosurgeon and more recently Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson wrote in his memoir “Gifted Hands.” As a young adult, Carson studied, among other things, art and classical music, something he initially knew little about and did not have much of an interest in, hoping to make it onto and win a television quiz show called College Bowl. Though he never ended up on the show, learning about the arts helped him later to get a job (an interviewer who had an interest in the arts was impressed by Carson’s knowledge of classical music, which Carson was convinced was what ultimately landed him the position), connect with the woman who later became his wife, and led to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of something that he otherwise would not have had much exposure to or knowledge of.

A liberal education can make for a better employee. But it goes far beyond that. A liberal education, at the risk of sounding sensationalist, makes us better human beings. Learning about other cultures and perspectives, if done with care and if we are open, can make us more empathetic and better able to relate to others. A liberal education, Zakaria argues, “gives us a greater capacity to be good workers, but it will also give us the capacity to be good partners, friends, parents and citizens.”

I realize that being able to afford, financially and otherwise, to spend one’s time on the pursuit of knowledge as an end in itself, comes from a position of privilege. Life circumstances at times require a singular focus on making ends meet in the short-term. But if it is at all possible to spend time doing so, there are few things as valuable as learning promiscuously.

Heed the warnings and think practically about a career when making important decisions such as whether or not to pursue a degree or what to choose for a major in college. But do not lose sight of the fundamental importance of exploring, discovering, connecting, and engaging in ways that bring purpose and meaning to our lives.