Column: Learn to swim, be safe in the water

Years ago, a young man growing up in Caldwell County died tragically when he drowned in a pond. He is still regarded as one of the better athletes ever to come from the region. He could play football and basketball with skill and grace but also cranked out home runs at M.S. Deal Stadium.

He was an incredible athlete and a decent young man.

For years, his family offered a scholarship in his name for South Caldwell High School athletes. His untimely death reminded all of us about the dangers evident around water.

Whether a lake, pool, pond or hot tub, water can be one of the greatest recreational activities to take part in, but also can be very dangerous if not taken seriously.

People drown in lakes and streams due to a lack of personal flotation devices or as a result of an accident. The great majority of drownings among children take place in a backyard pool or hot tub.

These are serious matters. Taking a swim lesson and learning about water safety is paramount, and not just during the warm months of the year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning ranks fifth on the list of unintentional deaths in the United States. Each day, an average of 10 people drown. Two out of those 10 are children younger than 14. There are between 3,500 and 4,000 deaths a year from unintentional drowning not related to boating accidents. These numbers do not fully account for the many adults and children who receive emergency care as a result of a near-drowning experience.

In many cases, minority children are at a disadvantage around the pool, but especially in open-water situations. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4. It is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths.

Even in the best of situations, there can be accidents, but if children and adults generally are aware of some safety protocols, many of these accidents can be prevented or avoided. There are many good programs available through the American Red Cross and USA Swimming. As with many things these days, there also are videos for parents on Youtube.

Swimming where there is a presence of lifeguards also can prevent water accidents as well as drowning. There has been a shortage of lifeguards in many places this summer. There needs to be more training offered in the upcoming year to prevent a shortage of guards in the near future. Serving as a lifeguard or water safety instructor is meaningful work because it is providing an important service to local communities.

This summer, several nonprofit organizations are contributing to their localities by paying for young children to learn to swim. What a fantastic contribution to combat the effects of drowning, as well as, educating young people about water safety.

Teaching swim lessons is one of the best and most enjoyable activities I get to participate in each summer. I simply enjoy seeing learners achieve whether it be in the swimming pool or in the classroom.

Last year, I worked with a young man who would not touch the pool slide. This year, he is going down the plastic tube and swimming to the side by himself. I had a young woman recently who made the decision to jump in the water by herself and float after being afraid to do so. How will these small victories add up in their greater lives? I do not know. Yet, they have developed some hope and some confidence in areas they did not possess before. Such is a good thing.

During swim lessons, we take a little time to talk about safety. I hope I am providing them with skills they can use as they go. And maybe, it saves a life one day.

I see a lot of concerned parents who want their children to not only learn the skills of swimming, but also want them to be safe around the pool. I commend them for taking the time to schedule a swim lesson for their children. Swimming is a set of skills, not just a process. And not just for the warmer months.

If you do not know how to swim, there are many facilities in the county where lessons are offered. Many adults do not learn to swim because of a perceived stigma attached to not learning as a child. The perception swimming lessons are "kid stuff" is wrong and needs to be corrected.

There are swimming classes offered at local recreation centers and YMCAs on a fairly regular basis. The trick is to take advantage of them. Call your local recreation center, YMCA or aquatic center for details.