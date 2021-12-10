Column: Leaders, heroes emerge when need arises

Sadly, the numbers of veterans like the senator and my father are dwindling. Very few are left. Just as the heroes of the First World War passed into the annals of history, so are the veterans of World War II. And Korea. And Vietnam.

We don’t like to think of such things, but death is a fact of life. The heroes who are left should be celebrated. Sure, we will honor them at their funerals, but think of how much better it would be if the ones who are still with us know beyond all doubt we are grateful for their sacrifice — while they can hear and see our respect face to face.

Give them a hug or shake their hands now. Don’t wait until the only thing you can do is raise a toast in remembrance.

I offer the same sentiments to the men and women who saw America through the dark days of war on the home front. Rosie the Riveter was not some gimmick character on a poster to stir patriotism. She was your ancestor who ferried fighter planes and heavy bombers bound for Europe and the Pacific.

She worked in mills and factories and produced the necessities of war and peace. She helped build those airplanes, battleships and aircraft carriers, tanks and heavy vehicles that carried our warriors to victory.