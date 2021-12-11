Column: Kindness still exists in the hearts of people

A few years ago, as Christmas neared, Harlene and I were checking out at the Target store. The customer in front of us, another senior, seemed a bit disgruntled. In fact, shortly before his final items were scanned, he looked at the male cashier (another senior) and said, “Don’t ya know the customer’s always right?”
The cashier maintained his composure and finished scanning the man’s purchases. Personally, I thought the cashier did an excellent job of showing no emotion and holding his tongue. In fact, neither Harlene nor I had heard him say anything to the customer.
He finished bagging the senior’s items and handed them along, again without a word, or any sign of being upset.
We moved into place to make our purchases. I kept thinking this guy really kept his cool; Target must have a pretty darn good training program. Before complimenting him, I looked at his name badge. It read: “Hello, my name is Jerry, I am deaf.”
By this time Harlene had also seen his badge and began conversing with him in ASL (American Sign Language). Her mom was deaf and she’d learned ASL about the same time she learned to speak.
Fortunately there were no customers behind us, so for the next few minutes, she and Jerry conversed about how he came to Indiana from Rochester, New York, where he’d worked for Kodak; how he was glad to get away from the frigid winters — blamed on the Canadians, of course, as well as how Harlene had come to learn ASL.
I kept thinking that I’d speak to the store manager and recommend that (after the holidays) Jerry be transferred to returns.
More recently, we were checking out at Walmart. A tall, rather stout woman was ahead of us. While not in the running for some of the “fashion” faux-pas sometimes seen at “Wally-World,” she did merit a second glance. A dish-water blond, she was wearing skin-tight leggings and a tank-top that revealed several tattoos.
Although I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop, I could hear some friendly banter between her and the cashier. Items were totaled and the lady was told the amount of her bill. She withdrew a handful of currency and while paying her bill, dropped $20 at my feet. I said something to the effect that, “I’d be happy to dance a little more if she’d continue to throw twenties.”
Fortunately, all of us laughed, and she retrieved her twenty. After checking out, she pushed her cart a short distance, then stopped. She turned to us, and with a warm smile said, “Have a good day.” We returned both the smile and the greeting.
The cashier scanned and bagged our items. While I was checking the register for the total she said, “Oh, $20 will be subtracted from that.”
“I don’t understand,” I said.
“The lady ahead of you gave me the twenty she dropped, and told me to put it toward your bill,” the cashier replied.
Harlene and I looked to see if we could catch up with our benefactress; she was gone. In our sudden surprise, we shook our heads and said things like “Unbelievable … how nice … what a surprise!”
As the cashier handed me the receipt she smiled and said, “There’re still a few nice people out there!” We heartily agreed.
To paraphrase the U.S. Marines recruiting slogan, “We’re still looking for a few ‘nice people,’” and they don’t (necessarily) have to throw twenties at my feet ... besides, my dancing is not really that good.
Dan Mitchem grew up in Rutherfordton. After graduating from App State, he taught three years in Statesville before going abroad. He spent 30 years overseas teaching and counseling both military personnel and their dependents.