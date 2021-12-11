Column: Kindness still exists in the hearts of people

A few years ago, as Christmas neared, Harlene and I were checking out at the Target store. The customer in front of us, another senior, seemed a bit disgruntled. In fact, shortly before his final items were scanned, he looked at the male cashier (another senior) and said, “Don’t ya know the customer’s always right?”

The cashier maintained his composure and finished scanning the man’s purchases. Personally, I thought the cashier did an excellent job of showing no emotion and holding his tongue. In fact, neither Harlene nor I had heard him say anything to the customer.

He finished bagging the senior’s items and handed them along, again without a word, or any sign of being upset.

We moved into place to make our purchases. I kept thinking this guy really kept his cool; Target must have a pretty darn good training program. Before complimenting him, I looked at his name badge. It read: “Hello, my name is Jerry, I am deaf.”

By this time Harlene had also seen his badge and began conversing with him in ASL (American Sign Language). Her mom was deaf and she’d learned ASL about the same time she learned to speak.