Column: Keep the book vultures at bay

I love when the Patrick Beaver library has its quarterly book sale, because I love books.

Through discoveries at such sales I have broadened and deepened my knowledge of politics, history, economics, cooking, gardening, and sports, among other things. I am a better rounded, more informed, and, I would like to think, more empathic, person as a result of the reading I have done from buying books at such sales.

At last month’s sale, I was dismayed to observe that when the doors opened, several patrons began using electronic scanners to check the monetary value of each book. They wanted to pull those from the shelves as they believed they could make a profit by reselling them online. When I suggested to one of the scanners that what he was doing was contrary to the spirit of what the library was trying to do, he replied that others were doing the same as him (as if that provided moral justification) and that he would resell books that he did not want to cover the costs of keeping the books that he did want.

The library book scanners, in some ways, represent the best and worst of American culture (though mostly the worst). On the one hand, the scanners demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit. They are working a “hustle” in order to provide for themselves (and perhaps others as well) by taking initiative. These are tough economic times. Those who seek out creative ways to make money and put in the time and effort to monetize available opportunities should typically be commended.

On the other hand, the book scanners reflect some of the worst negative stereotypes of American culture — privileging the ruthless pursuit of profit over ethical concerns, individualism that can be reduced to selfishness, and a reliance on quick fixes to “solve” problems in the short-term that undermine the realization of long-term benefits.

Not all ways of making of money are morally neutral. Some methods are illegal and clearly unethical (such as using slave labor for profit, for example). Other methods may be legal but still morally damaging to individuals who use such methods or those affected by the use of such methods.

Electronic scanning at book sales and reselling is not, I assume, illegal. But it limits the ability of individuals in our community to build low-cost personal libraries with books that can inform, entertain, and broaden our lives.

So how can we keep the book vultures at bay?

Here are a few (admittedly flawed) options:

Ban the practice. Put up signs, monitor, and enforce a rule against using scanners at the sales.

Ban the practice until after readers have gotten first dibs. Scanning for resale could be permitted near the end of a book sale after those who are there to purchase books to read have already picked out what they want.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Before the sale, the library could scan the books and sell those for which they could make a profit. The money could then be reinvested in the library or in the community in other ways.

Require that book purchasers have a local library card. This could help limit others coming in from outside of Hickory to make money that is not reinvested in our community.

Have a cap on the number of books that a person can purchase. This would limit the amount of profit that scanners could make and would perhaps make the effort to scan and resell not worth it for some (though it would also limit those who want to buy books to read them).

Some may be in dire financial straits, buying and reselling books out of economic necessity. It is unlikely that is the case for most of those who engage in the practice, though. Scanning and reselling online requires being able to afford (or otherwise having access to) electronic devices and having technological knowhow. There are others ways those who engage in book buying and reselling could put their time to use for profit.

Benjamin Franklin, who is credited with developing the free lending book practice that led to the establishment of America’s libraries, wrote in his autobiography that libraries “have improved the general conversation of Americans, made the common tradesmen and farmers as intelligent as most gentlemen from other countries, and perhaps have contributed in some degree to the stand so generally made throughout the colonies in defense of their privileges.”

Let’s make Franklin proud and protect our community from the book vultures. It’s the American way.

David Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.