Column: Judicial authority is not supreme

The president does not have to stop being president in the last year of a term. On that, I agree with distinguished U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ginsburg’s death. At first glance, there isn’t much of anything in Barrett’s record that’s cause for alarm. However, as with any judge on any level, she should be immediately disqualified if she offers an opinion on how she would rule on any issue brought before the court.
She didn’t do that, by the way, in Senate hearings for her current judicial post.
No jurist should rule on a court case ahead of time. Certainly, there are “open-and-shut” cases brought to trial, but the outcome we might think is inevitable doesn’t always materialize.
Our federal appellate court system mainly deals with three questions: Did the defendant in a criminal or civil proceeding get a fair trial? Is a law, rule, policy or order constitutional? Has a guaranteed right been violated in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution?
An appellate court — and that includes the Supreme Court — does not retry a case. A case accepted by an appellate court looks for trial error or a rights violation. The appellate system exists to guard against an abridgement of freedom, ensure that treatment of an issue is constitutional, and adjudicate disputes between or among the states.
What an appellate court, including the Supreme Court, cannot do is take up an issue on its own without petition. Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution is specific in its use of the word “cases” and is clear that the courts have no involvement in issues unless a case is properly brought into the system. No court has authority on any issue without petition.
Thus, no previous Supreme Court case can be reviewed or the issues involved with that case be revisited by the court without proper petitioning. Roe v. Wade, for example, cannot be retried by the Supreme Court. The issue of elective abortion can be brought through the appellate system and perhaps reach the Supreme Court, but to do so would require a new case with new arguments and new evidence.
Take Plessy v. Ferguson. In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that segregated schools (“Separate but Equal”) were constitutional. That specific case was never retried, per se. But the issue was, and the Supreme Court in 1954 ruled school segregation was unconstitutional in its review of Brown v. Board of Education.
Thus, Plessy v. Ferguson was not overturned — since to argue it again exactly the same way it was in 1898 would be fruitless — but it was rendered moot, null and void.
It’s like an appellate court finding fault in a trial and ordering a new trial. It basically gives prosecution and defense another opportunity to correct those elements that violated constitutional rights.
In general, a verdict delivered by a jury is not the question in an appeal. Due process is.
We have the same old furor whenever a nomination to fill a federal judicial vacancy is made. A Supreme Court nomination is much more visible. “Will you do this?” is the most unfair question anyone can ask of a nominee.
They can’t predict how they would rule in a future case because to do so would invalidate due process and the standards the Constitution expects of a judge.
Not even the Supreme Court can engage in a straw vote on any issue that might come before it nor can justices suggest or encourage a petition to the appellate system. The 10th Amendment says if the Constitution doesn’t specifically permit the federal government to do something, the federal government can’t do it.
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The 10th Amendment reinforces the fact that all governmental power arises from the people. Period.
The Constitution empowers government, not the people. We already have supreme power.
So if you believe the Supreme Court can act on its own to make laws from the bench or rip apart previous high court rulings, you’re wrong. If that should ever happen, no one would be bound to recognize the renegade action as legitimate.
I have faith in the court system as designed and in the nomination-confirmation process. The opposing party will always act as if a nominee’s refusal to predict the future is somehow bad, bad, bad. It’s not. It’s what they’re supposed to do, regardless of what president made the nomination.
Remember that.
And we don’t need more or fewer justices either. The difference between positive change and political tinkering is similar to the difference between liberty and imperialism. Remember that, too.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com
