Column: John Hart’s grim return

Hart explains, “I’ve always wanted to set a novel in the past--an entirely unique challenge--and to recreate the world I remember from childhood -- no cellphones or computers. It made sense, too, to set this book at a time when our country felt equally torn, partly because tension like that makes for good storytelling, but also to celebrate that we’ve lived through hard times before -- been equally divided -- and that brighter days come when people act in good faith.

“More profoundly, I wanted to speak to the unchanging nature of humanity, the good and bad of us all. People often mistake my intent, believing I write dark, when that’s not entirely true. Instead, I write about the search for light in dark places. That means building rich, flawed characters and then turning up the heat to see what choices they’ll make as the softness around them cooks away.

“Wartime or peace, at home or on the dim streets of a midnight city, it’s what humanity is about, how we handle love and hope, fear and loss, the enduring questions that confront us each generation, to do the right thing or the wrong, rise or fall, sacrifice or surrender.”