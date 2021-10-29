Column: It's time to join "The Jetsons" era; bring on the flying cars

As a child, I loved watching “The Jetsons.” George and Jane Jetson with all their space-age, time-saving technology seemed like a great idea to me. My favorite futuristic item was George’s flying aero car with the neat bubble-top that he flew twice a week to Spacely Space Sprockets where he spent one hour each day on the job.

I genuinely thought when I reached adulthood, we would have flying cars like “The Jetsons.” Alas, my dreams went unrealized — until now. The Jetsons-era is finally upon us with the announcement this month that several auto companies, including Fiat Chrysler, have been developing aerial vehicles.

According to Hugh Martin, CEO of Lacuna Technologies, flying cars could be commercially available by 2024, but regulations for managing the new form of air traffic will be a concern. Apparently, there’s a big difference between when cars can fly and when they will be safe and reliable to actually do so.

Martin suggested cities are becoming increasingly concerned about how to manage automobile air traffic. Well, Mr. Martin, if the drivers I see running stoplights every morning in Viewmont are any indication, cities should be concerned about their safety regulations before adding automobiles to “the Friendly Skies,” as United Airlines used to call them.