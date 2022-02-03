Column: It's time to break free of fear

We seem to be living through an era where both sides of an intellectual coin can be true. The COVID-19 pandemic has been horrible and has affected people in many, many ways; leading to an increased amount of fear and anxiety about life and the future. Yet, in many ways, it has also brought out innovations in the way things are acted on. By its very nature, it has also offered individuals an immediate look at their own mortality.
As a result, some individuals have taken stock and are participating in the great resignation; moving on to other economic and service opportunities. Even with all the fears about inflation and product shortages, the economy is moving along.
One of the things the pandemic has brought to the limelight is a great discussion about the freedoms individuals have in a democratic republic. The Supreme Court of the United States recently honored liberty by striking down a key component of the government’s mandate plan for certain businesses. It has yet to be seen if the pandemic will strip away more fallacies regarding the way businesses, schools, and governments operate. But there are some hopeful signs. Several “career” politicians are retiring; perhaps paving the way for a new cadre of service-oriented individuals who do not play the traditional partisan games and are capable of making righteous decisions. There are good people out there who can serve and represent the people, and we need more of them.
As the omicron variant ebbs and flows, there seems to be a feeling we may be on the verge of a great breakout. Most of us hope the worst is behind us. It is definitely time to put the fear generated by the news media and certain government officials in the rear-view mirror.
Confronted with the possibility of death from the virus, many people are striking out and finding new purposes. It sounds simple to say in our time, but Franklin Roosevelt’s words in his first inaugural address still speak to us. The “nameless” fear he was speaking about as the country exited the worst year of the great depression seemed to paralyze the country, and he encouraged individuals to plow through and break out from their anxieties and woes. Almost a century later, we can do the same.
There is no doubt the virus is real. That death is real. That certain workers in our economy are suffering from overwork and burnout. The labor pains created by the virus and a changing economy have brought those conditions to us, but there will be a time where we will break out of this stretch of anxiety.
One thing many Americans have found to be true is the abject failure of some government shutdowns and mandates imposed in hopes of stalling the spread of the virus and keeping people healthy and safe. Such mandates ended up penalizing the working man and woman which, in part, added to the great resignation period we are experiencing.
Certain government leaders still believe in a government which solves the pandemic issue, but what can really help is the continued public-private partnership the pandemic has accelerated. Throughout American history, many great successes and advancements have occurred through this model whether it be the building of the transcontinental railroad or the moon shot. For this to work in our time, the science surrounding the current virus must be right. Like anything else, the pandemic seems to be overhauling some of the traditional ways scientific and health organizations currently work. Such is not a bad thing, but those changes must be correct. When failures are made, admissions must be both prudent and honest.
Sadly, one thing the pandemic has accelerated is the nastiness between those who chose to get vaccinated and individuals who refuse a shot. Individuals have the right to choose. In the same way, businesses and restaurants should be able to open or close based on their own freedoms and constraints, not some abstract government policy.
In this great breakout we may be just experiencing following COVID-19’s rise in 2019, there is going to be a great challenge which has been ongoing since the founding of the country. Will Americans get more involved in the great debate regarding what the government’s role is and where the socially responsible citizen resides in the shape of his or her own rights and liberties? Will individuals be led along by the government or will they work to make good government? We need a good government because it holds off the mob. We need to practice social responsibility because correct behavior protects and adds safety to each individual.
As Thomas Paine said many years ago in “The Crisis” — these are the times that try men’s souls.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.