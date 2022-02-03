Column: It's time to break free of fear

Certain government leaders still believe in a government which solves the pandemic issue, but what can really help is the continued public-private partnership the pandemic has accelerated. Throughout American history, many great successes and advancements have occurred through this model whether it be the building of the transcontinental railroad or the moon shot. For this to work in our time, the science surrounding the current virus must be right. Like anything else, the pandemic seems to be overhauling some of the traditional ways scientific and health organizations currently work. Such is not a bad thing, but those changes must be correct. When failures are made, admissions must be both prudent and honest.

Sadly, one thing the pandemic has accelerated is the nastiness between those who chose to get vaccinated and individuals who refuse a shot. Individuals have the right to choose. In the same way, businesses and restaurants should be able to open or close based on their own freedoms and constraints, not some abstract government policy.