Column: It's how you play the cards you are dealt

He wanted to avail himself of that wisdom. So, he said, “That’s the story of the book.”

The stories he collected are impressive and inspirational.

He wrote about an English travel writer, James Holman, who notwithstanding his blindness, Bruni told me, “was perhaps the most famous travel writer of his day.”

“When he wrote about the places, to the extent that he described them visually, it was through other people’s accounts.

“But, there was still so much available to him, the smells of a place, the sounds of a place, the legends of a place. And it’s a really interesting lesson in how much is still available to us when a portion of our lives is taken away. There are still many portions of our lives, many, many perspectives and aspects left.”

Bruni writes about David Tatel, a blind U.S. Court of Appeals judge who, rather than focusing on all the negatives of his blindness, celebrates his luck at having gone blind “at a point in human progress when technology was so sophisticated and could come to the rescue in many situations.”