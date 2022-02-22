Column: It's getting crazy out there

Now, those same truckers are persona non grata.

Meanwhile, health care and other public service workers have been fired over government vaccine mandates. They, too, were national heroes as recently as a year ago, putting in long, grueling hours as COVID raged. Now, these same employees must either prove they’re vaxxed or hit the door.

More than a few first responders and nurses quit rather than take the jab. And now — surprise — there’s a shortage of people to take their place.

All the heartburn over vaccines comes a year after detractors scoffed at the same vaccines considered to be experimental and dangerous back in 2020. Politics stepped in. Now those former doubters insist that everyone take the jab. If you have natural immunity, it makes no difference. If you have moral objections or health concerns, too bad. This is a world pandemic. It’s not about personal choice.

If you take the vaccine, you might still get COVID-19, but you won’t likely wind up in the hospital.

