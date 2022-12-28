Column: It's 2023 and it’s later than you think

Recently I received an alumni brochure from my college. This time, the most senior people pictured were my contemporaries in the 1970s. You know, about 25 years ago.

No, wait, I mean 35.

Could it be 45?

I realize that we all “lost” two years due to COVID-19 shutdowns, but for me, the past 20 years have sped by at the speed of light. People I still think of as “new graduates” are now in their 30s and 40s. Parents are grandparents. Or great-grandparents.

I brought this up at a recent holiday gathering. What happened? All of my college friends have sprouted gray hair.

My Baby Boomer friends could relate. Suddenly we’ve aged and here we are about to start 2023.

“Isn’t 2023 when The Jetsons were supposed to be living?” one asked.

(The Jetsons were an animated space-age family that premiered on ABC-TV in 1962.)

No one was sure when this show was to take place, so we asked Alexa, the smart speaker device the Jetsons might have used in their ultra-modern home.

Turns out the sitcom was supposed to take place in 2062. Believe it or not, we are far closer to the Jetsons setting than we are to their debut.

The older you are, the faster time flies. That’s because each year represents a smaller fraction of your life. When you’re 3, time drags incessantly because it represents a third of your life. At 10, one year is 1/10th of your life. At 30 it’s 1/30th and so on.

Likewise, if you think something happened 10 years ago, it was probably 15. Remember the first election of Barack Obama? That was 15 years ago.

Consider the Christmas Eve broadcast of the Apollo 8 astronauts as they orbited the moon. They read from the book of Genesis and bid everyone on the “good Earth” a merry Christmas.

If you remember that, you can recall an event 55 years back. Apollo 8 was a very big deal. If you were alive then, you may have been among the 25% of people on Earth who heard the broadcast from lunar orbit.

Here’s one for you. When did The Beatles first appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show?” Brace yourself. February 1964 is almost 59 years ago. This explains how Paul McCartney is 80 years old.

Local events are just as mind-boggling.

If you’ve lived in this area long, you’ve heard the story of the day they blew up Hotel Hickory downtown. It was on the site of the present-day Wells Fargo Bank.

When did they implode the building? I wasn’t there, but I’ve imagined being there to watch the dust clouds roil through the downtown business district.

It happened in 1972. That’s 50 years ago this past July.

You race fans, when did Dale Jarrett first win the Daytona 500? If you think it’s about 30, you’re right. That first win was in 1993. He also took the Daytona race in 1996 and 2000.

L.P. Frans Stadium also opened in 1993, so the home of the Crawdads will observe 30 years this spring.

I know. I can’t believe it either.

Most long-timers around Newton remember when Harris-Teeter closed its grocery store along U.S. 321 Business, but when was it? I would guess 10 years, so I looked it up. In fact, we’ve been moaning about the store’s demise for 15 years and counting. It closed in the summer of 2007.

Valley Hills Mall is still referred to by some as “the new mall” because it was built when Hickory already had an indoor shopping center: Catawba Mall, where U-Haul Moving & Storage is today. Amazingly, Valley Hills will mark its 45th anniversary next year.

Which brings us to the Catawba County segment of Interstate 40. Old maps show the traffic was routed down U.S. 64-70 between Burke and Iredell counties much later than the opening of most of that interstate highway. An official map from 1976 shows I-40 open from Hildebran to N.C. 16, which makes the local stretch of highway 47 years old this coming year.

Now, for those in the Blackburn area, when was the Target distribution center built? I agree that it seems about five years, 10 tops.

In fact, the largest building in Catawba County will be 15 years old next year. The grand opening occurred in August 2009.