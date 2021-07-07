Column: Itchy palms, bottle trees and Haint Blue

Enslaved peoples brought with them belief in evil, angry spirits who could not (or would not) leave the physical world. Painting the porch ceiling or shutters of a house a pale blue color would keep the spirits away. Once the evil ones saw blue above and around them, they’d be tricked into thinking they had encountered moving water, which, of course, evil spirits cannot cross.

Haint Blue has been traced to the indigo trade that employed many enslaved people in colonial times. Indigo was, in fact, a cash crop grown on land deemed unsuitable for tobacco and rice production. South Carolina produced the dye almost exclusively for the British market. Things were humming until the Revolutionary War. No longer part of the British Empire, the market dried up.

With such colorful history, I remembered the virtues of Haint Blue when we built our home in 2008. Our builder had never heard of Haint Blue before and was intrigued by my claim that painting a porch ceiling could be the difference between a happy house and one plagued by bad juju. Why chance it?

Our chosen shade of Haint Blue was Sherwin Williams’ Ocean Grove. Bright, bold and noticeable, it would deflect any and all haints.