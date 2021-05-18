Column: It was a year of struggles, growth

It is hard to believe that the 2020-21 school year is coming to an end, and my time as Hickory Public Schools Teacher of the Year is in the final days.

This year has been a roller coaster ride to say the least. As soon as one hurdle was cleared, another popped up unexpectedly. So many new ideas, rules, expectations, programs, and jobs were created not only because of the pandemic, but because of the current situations in the world.

A fellow colleague asked me if I thought my time as HPS Teacher of the Year was not as special as previous years due to the pandemic. I did not answer her then, but I thought about that question all day. I finally decided that my time as Teacher of the Year could not have come at a better time in my life as well as the lives of my students.