Column: It was a car ride to remember

It happened during my freshman year; I was only 18. She was the older woman — 25 or so. I was much too shy to ask; it didn’t seem to matter at the time. It all began one cold, wintry December afternoon. She saw that I was alone and cold. It was almost like a dream. She was an attractive woman who, little did I know, had begun to make a name for herself in Hollywood. And, miracle of miracles, with a genuine smile, this attractive brunette opened the door and invited me to share the warmth of her space.

Although it happened so long ago, I remember my pulse racing, my heart beating almost audibly and my breathing was barely under control. What’s more, as this magical interlude continued to unfold, almost immediately I began to suspect that the warmth gradually enfolding me must have emanated from her very presence. At first I could find no words. When I did, I don’t remember what was said. Little by little, it became clear that her expression of kindness helped me feel both comfortable and also accepted. Fate, no doubt, had ordained this fortuitous encounter; a voice deep inside gently whispered, it was meant to be; this is La dolce vita!