Column: It was a car ride to remember

It happened during my freshman year; I was only 18. She was the older woman — 25 or so. I was much too shy to ask; it didn’t seem to matter at the time. It all began one cold, wintry December afternoon. She saw that I was alone and cold. It was almost like a dream. She was an attractive woman who, little did I know, had begun to make a name for herself in Hollywood. And, miracle of miracles, with a genuine smile, this attractive brunette opened the door and invited me to share the warmth of her space.
Although it happened so long ago, I remember my pulse racing, my heart beating almost audibly and my breathing was barely under control. What’s more, as this magical interlude continued to unfold, almost immediately I began to suspect that the warmth gradually enfolding me must have emanated from her very presence. At first I could find no words. When I did, I don’t remember what was said. Little by little, it became clear that her expression of kindness helped me feel both comfortable and also accepted. Fate, no doubt, had ordained this fortuitous encounter; a voice deep inside gently whispered, it was meant to be; this is La dolce vita!
Before I allow my solo flight of fancy to self-destruct before it ever leaves the runway, I’d best return to the wretched road of reality. The road in this case was U.S. Highway 64 from Morganton to Rutherfordton, and I was more than halfway home in my hitchhiking odyssey that had begun in Boone some two hours before. A few miles south of Morganton, I stuck out my thumb again and hoped for the best. Finally a car slowed, eased off the road and waited for me to get in. The woman passenger asked where I was going and allowed that she, too, was bound for Rutherfordton. At some point in our conversation, I realized that this was Norma Moore.
Most folks, even those of my generation, will ask, “And who is Norma Moore?” Her major role at that point in her career had been playing opposite Tony Perkins in “Fear Strikes Out.” The movie was a bio-pic about the life of Boston Red Sox outfielder Jimmy Piersall. Much of the film dealt with Piersall’s much-publicized career battle with bi-polar disorder, on and off the field. Perkins played Jimmy; Norma played his wife. The film debuted in 1957. And while it attained modest success nationwide, it was a super hit in Rutherford County.
So, when Norma introduced herself in an unassuming manner, I was well aware of her fame from having seen the movie as well as having read articles in the local papers; this was the Norma Moore.
A few days later, I was working my holiday job at the local men’s clothing store in downtown Rutherfordton. When Norma and her male companion entered, the owner recognized her and with borderline obsequiousness welcomed her to the store. She was there to buy a Christmas gift for her dad. (Her parents still lived in Rutherfordton.) I really don’t know if she or her companion recognized me from our shared travels of a few days before or if I, borrowing a phrase from the Bard, “screwed my courage to the sticking place” and re-introduced myself. In any event, the store owner soon made it politely clear that he personally would handle any/all commerce to be done with Ms. Norma Moore. While I understood that I was to make myself scarce. It was a rather small store and it took little effort on my part to eavesdrop while perfunctorily dusting the Dobbs hat boxes at the rear of the store.
Of special interest, and I believe Norma herself brought it up, was her most recent film; it had come out a year or so after “Fear Strikes Out.” In fact, it was currently playing at the Tri-City Drive-in Theater, our county’s major “passion pit” at the time. The county’s three newspapers were all running bold headlines with slight variations of “Rutherford County’s Own Norma Moore, starring in ‘Unwed Mother.’” Norma professed to my boss, Mr. Padgett, that when she took the film, roles were “few and far between” and (she) “…never imagined it would make it back to Rutherford County.” I never saw the film, but after reading a synopsis, it seemed quite tame certainly by today’s standards.
Dan Mitchum grew up in Rutherfordton. After graduating from App State, he taught three years in Statesville before going abroad. He spent 30 years overseas teaching and counseling both military personnel and their dependents. This story is from an encounter with Noma Veney Moore Frank in the early ‘60s, when Dan was a freshman at Appalachian and Ms. Frank was a rising Hollywood movie star. Mitchum divides his time between Boone and Fishers, Indiana.