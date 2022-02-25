Column: It takes courage to get history right

At the northern end of Arlington National Cemetery is a 100-ton bronze statue rising 78 feet. One of the largest bronze statues in the world, The Marine Corps War Memorial symbolizes the moment, on Feb. 23, 1945 when six men replaced the American flag flying above Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi on the fourth day of one of the most deadly battles of the Second World War.

The six bronze figures tower high from the memorial base. The names of the conflicts and battles the Marines have fought are embossed around the statues. An American flag flies high above the pole they hold. In 1961, President Kennedy ordered the flag to be flown 24 hours a day. A poignant quote describing the Marines by Admiral Chester Nimitz engraved on the base reads, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.”

Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press, took the original picture of the second flag raising. It is said to be the most reproduced picture in American history and in the history of photography. He and Marine Staff Sergeant Bill Genaust, with film camera in hand, traveled to Suribachi’s summit with the second group of men ordered to replace the first flag. In a moment where men were following orders and doing their jobs, the men affixed a larger flag to a piece of Japanese drain pipe and raised the flag in the early afternoon as the battle for the island raged below. When asked later about his photo, Rosenthal said, “I took the picture, the Marines took Iwo Jima.” Genaust never got to see his film footage. He was killed by Japanese soldiers a few days later. For the soldiers fighting the Japanese in brutal combat, seeing the flags offered them hope amidst the chaos.