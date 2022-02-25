Column: It takes courage to get history right

At the northern end of Arlington National Cemetery is a 100-ton bronze statue rising 78 feet. One of the largest bronze statues in the world, The Marine Corps War Memorial symbolizes the moment, on Feb. 23, 1945 when six men replaced the American flag flying above Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi on the fourth day of one of the most deadly battles of the Second World War.
The six bronze figures tower high from the memorial base. The names of the conflicts and battles the Marines have fought are embossed around the statues. An American flag flies high above the pole they hold. In 1961, President Kennedy ordered the flag to be flown 24 hours a day. A poignant quote describing the Marines by Admiral Chester Nimitz engraved on the base reads, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press, took the original picture of the second flag raising. It is said to be the most reproduced picture in American history and in the history of photography. He and Marine Staff Sergeant Bill Genaust, with film camera in hand, traveled to Suribachi’s summit with the second group of men ordered to replace the first flag. In a moment where men were following orders and doing their jobs, the men affixed a larger flag to a piece of Japanese drain pipe and raised the flag in the early afternoon as the battle for the island raged below. When asked later about his photo, Rosenthal said, “I took the picture, the Marines took Iwo Jima.” Genaust never got to see his film footage. He was killed by Japanese soldiers a few days later. For the soldiers fighting the Japanese in brutal combat, seeing the flags offered them hope amidst the chaos.
By February 1945, many Americans were tired of a difficult war and morale at home was low. Rosenthal’s picture changed some minds. It was picked up off the AP wire less than 18 hours later by hundreds of newspapers. First published on Sunday, Feb. 25, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” would win the Pulitzer Prize the same year of release.
Many Americans looked at the picture in their newspapers and assumed the battle was over. It lasted many more weeks. Three of the six supposed flag-raisers never got to see the picture. They died on the island with nearly 7,000 other American soldiers and about 21,000 Japanese troops. Iwo Jima was the bloodiest campaign for the Marines during the war. One out of every three men who fought on the black sand island was either wounded or killed during the 36-day battle.
Congress moved to commission an Austrian-born American World War Two veteran, Felix de Weldon, to sculpt a bronze statue based on the picture. He sculpted the living flag-raisers and used pictures to model the likenesses of the other soldiers. De Weldon and others completed the work over the next nine years.
Author James Bradley, a son of one of the named flag raisers, published a tremendous book in 2000 telling the story about each of the men credited with being in the picture. “Flags of Our Fathers” provides great insight into who they were and gives a brief history of the monument.
Yet, since the book’s publication, two separate Marine Corps investigations have changed the identities of two of the six soldiers raising the second flag. Mr. Bradley’s father, a navy corpsman, was probably on the mountain and most likely helped with the first flag raising. A second soldier, Marine Rene Gagnon, was also mislabeled. Still, Bradley’s book is an intricate and personal recording concerning what soldiers and families go through in times of war. It also chronicles the war bond drive brought about as a result of the photo which raised $49 million for the war effort.
Almost no one remembers the first flag raisers on Mount Suribachi. They raised their flag, a small one, around 10:20 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 23.
Lou Lowery, a photographer for the Marine Leatherneck magazine, snapped their photo. One of those men, Charles W. Lindberg, managed to outlive all of the soldiers involved in the flag raisings. Both flags raised on Feb. 23, 1945, are housed at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
The story of the flag raising is unique in many ways. It is commendable because it represents both history and life. Untruths deserve to be corrected. The amateur historians who first brought the issue of misidentification to the Marine Corps wanted to get the story right.
Mr. Bradley showed his respect for history when acknowledging his father probably was not in the famous picture.
Either way, it takes courage to both unlearn things and get history right. History is hard at times, and the story of the flag raisings brings this very much to bear.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com