Column: It is up to us to meet the great challenges ahead

Effective leaders challenge the rest of us on the issues of the day. They navigate the ship of history through troubled waters. They take a stand. They do so knowing there will be recriminations from people who don’t like them personally or politically, but they give direction anyway. With their words and actions, they move us forward.
Great leaders look at how history can help through the great challenges; those immediate moments which both give us immense joy and present tragic feelings of loss.
Two instances, out of many, are the moments when President Abraham Lincoln went to Gettysburg to offer a few remarks at the dedication of the new union cemetery in 1863 and when President Barack Obama spoke at the funeral of a South Carolina state senator and minister after the Charleston shooting in the summer of 2015.
Both speeches were eulogies for their times, but also affirmations for Americans and the country at large. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address remains one of the greatest speeches in American history and literature. President Obama drew on Lincoln’s words to give meaning to the struggles of the country in the recent past. Lincoln gave his speech in the midst of the Civil War. Obama offered his sermon amidst racial strife and violence stemming from the Civil War and America’s racial hardships since.
At Gettysburg, Lincoln gave meaning to the sacrifices of the union men who died during the fiercest battle fought on North American soil. He began his talk on Nov. 19 going back to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, which gave people “a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” Then, he moved into present events; discussing the Civil War, a war about slavery and union, and whether the nation could endure. He talked about the responsibility of present Americans, saying, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.” There was still the great task of freedom to fulfill, especially for the eventual 4 million slaves who would be freed in the course of the war. He encouraged the audience to “highly resolve” that the dead on the battlefield would not die in vain, and the sacrifices of the dead could beg greater sacrifices from the living so the country could have “a new birth of freedom” and liberty; making the words in the declaration an actuality.
In Charleston, amid the funeral for state Sen. Clemente Pickney on June 26, Obama reflected on the causes of hate, racism and violence in the wake of the murders of nine church parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He supported the removal of the Confederate flag from the state House grounds in the wake of the shooting, and he ended his eulogy for Pickney, minister at Emanuel AMC, by breaking into the hymn, “Amazing Grace.”
Moving through his speech, Obama said, “Clem understood that justice grows out of a recognition of ourselves in each other, that my liberty depends on you being free, too. … But it would be a betrayal of everything Reverend Pickney stood for, I believe, if we allow ourselves to slip into comfortable silence again.” He spoke against the dangers of historical amnesia on matters of race and warned against complacency; encouraging the audience not to be blind to past injustices. In reaching back to history, Obama tried to get us thinking about moving forward in the attitude of Lincoln’s “Better Angels.” It was not a sad and stoic eulogy, but a call to action in the tradition of Lincoln’s words. In short, it was the Gettysburg Address for our time.
In both cases, each president bore himself out at a time of great national turning. For Obama, like Lincoln, their greatness involved bringing complex issues into an understandable focus. Both, in the respective challenges of their time, called individuals to resolve and action.
They encouraged a “we” audience instead of a “me” audience. Furthermore, they worked on their own words, refining them to be spoken well at the right times. Speaking eloquently, they both brought power to their message.
Lincoln sought to make Jefferson’s goal of “all men created equal” a reality, although he was not sure of all the political, social and economic mechanizations which were needed. But he took the long view, which said it was possible in a republic that valued the aspirations of freedom and liberty. Obama, again, took the long view in his challenging times; asking Americans to search for resolution in helping all people reach the same promised lands of freedom and justice.
Moreover, each speech called Americans to reach into themselves and confront both individual and collective challenges.
Both men had the goal of encouraging the binding up of the nation’s wounds in their respective times.
They said it was up to us.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.