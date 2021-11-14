Column: Is Facebook harmful?

It could also be that causality runs in the opposite direction of the expected way. In relation to social media and mental health, it could be that those who are more depressed tend to use social media more, rather than the use of social media causing adolescents to feel depressed. Again, there would be an observed association between social media use and mental health, but not in the assumed causal way.

Recent concern over Facebook is similar in some ways to earlier “moral panics” such as those over television, certain types of music, and video games, among other things, as New York Times opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo has pointed out. A seemingly obvious culprit is fingered as having a disproportionate impact on producing or contributing to a societal ill. The history of such panics suggests, again, that caution is warranted in definitely concluding that social media use in general or use of Instagram in particular is responsible for certain mental health or behavioral outcomes.

This is not a defense of Facebook. It is certainly possible and perhaps even likely that Facebook has the negative effects alleged by Haugen. But the point remains that definitive conclusions should not be drawn from Facebook’s internal research alone.