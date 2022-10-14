Column: Is a civil war looming?

The United States invasion of Iraq in 2003 had the potential to transform the Middle East by introducing democracy to a region where it was sorely lacking. Saddam Hussein’s Ba’athist regime was quickly toppled from power following the American invasion.

On May 1, 2003, President Bush gave a speech on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in front of a large “Mission Accomplished” banner. The war, it perhaps seemed, had been a quick and easy victory. With Saddam Hussein out of power, Iraq could transition to stable democratic governance under the guidance of U.S. forces.

But it was not to be. In the coming years, the United States would face an insurgency that utilized guerilla warfare tactics. Iraq descended into civil war. Rather than emerging from the war as a stable democracy, Iraq was beset by violence, corruption, and institutional failure.

The insurgency developed in part due to several fateful decisions made by occupying U.S. forces. Too few U.S. troops were committed to stabilize Iraq (despite warnings from Army General Eric Shinseki and others that more would be needed) while a policy of “de-Baa’thification” (in which members of the Ba’athist Party were removed from their jobs) and the disbanding of the Iraqi military resulted in a large contingency of well-trained, armed, and unemployed young men ready to rebel.

But along with such decisions, Iraq possessed a number of underlying conditions that made civil war a likely outcome.

That Iraq descended into conflict came as no surprise to political scientist Barbara Walter, author of the recently published book, “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” who has spent more than three decades studying civil wars.

Iraq, a factionalized society in a grey zone between democracy and authoritarianism after the invasion, was ripe for conflict. That much seems apparent. What may be surprising, though, is that Walter has found that conditions that have contributed to the outbreak of civil wars in Iraq and elsewhere are present in the United States today.

Is civil war looming?

One of the strongest findings concerning the outbreak of civil war is that domestic conflict is most likely when a state falls into the “anocracy” zone of governance in which a regime is neither fully democratic nor fully authoritarian. Political disagreements can be managed peacefully in democracies through deliberation and compromise, and ultimately settled through the ballot box.

Authoritarian states can maintain order through the ruthless suppression of dissent. Anocracies lack effective representative institutions to manage disagreements while also often lacking a means through which to quell opposition or manage political conflict. Those dissatisfied with the status quo might seek to seize the moment.

Shifts in power create winners and losers. Those who stand to be on the losing end of regime change might be tempted to take action to protect their interests, fearing that they otherwise might be left as a vulnerable minority. And “ethnic entrepreneurs” may emerge in the chaos of transitions who play off of citizens’ fears and exaggerate the threat posed by an “other” in order to rally support and gain power.

The Polity Project, directed by political scientist Dr. Monty Marshall, measures state regime type with a variable that ranges from fully autocratic to fully democratic on a scale from -10 to 10, with scores of -10 to -6 indicating a state is autocratic, 6 to 10 indicating a state is democratic, and -5 to 5 indicating a state is anocratic. In 2020, for the first time in over 200 years, the United States’ polity regime score fell to 5, indicating that the U.S. had entered the perilous anocratic zone.

A second factor strongly associated with civil conflict is factionalization. A sign of factionalization is when political parties become centered on ethnic, religious, or racial identity rather than ideology. Differences in identity can be (or may at least seem to be) more rigid and absolute than ideological differences. Ethnic entrepreneurs who effectively mobilize through social media can exacerbate factionalism.

To gauge a state’s level of factionalism, the Political Instability Task Force, a government-supported academic research group, developed a scale that ranges from 1 to 5, with 5 indicating a fully competitive political system and 1 indicating a fully repressed, or factionalized system. In 2016 and the years since, the United States has been rated at a 3 on the scale, the same level of factionalization as in Iraq.

Research has shown that anocracy and factionalization are the best predictors of civil war. Yet, as Walter points out, there are many factionalized groups living in anocracies who do not rebel. What, then, sparks conflict?

“Downgrading” in which a group loses its previously held status or feels its power slipping away can be the impetus. Psychological experiments have shown that humans tend to be loss averse — more sensitive to losses than gains, and more willing to take risks to regain loses than to gain unrealized benefits. Downgrading can be particularly dangerous when it occurs among so-called “sons of the soil,” those who believe based on majority status or historical claims to have special rights or privileges.

Not only may comparative evaluations of the present to the past be important but also prognostications. Downgraded groups may not be compelled to rebel if there is hope for the future. But if hope seems to be slipping away, a downgraded group might come to believe that there is no other option than to take action before the ability to regain status is closed off. Or if the perceived ability to regain status through peaceful means seems to have already been closed off, a downgraded group may feel as though taking violent action is the only tactic left available to try to alter the status quo.

The United States is projected to have a minority-majority population by 2045. A part of the shrinking white majority, “America’s own sons of the soil” as Walter puts it, may become increasingly disgruntled as the group’s status compared to what it once was seems to fade. And given that such a demographic change is unlikely to be reversed, there may not be much hope (among those who view the emergence of a minority-majority as a threat) that conditions will improve in the future.

Social media can accelerate the drift into conflict by providing a platform for those who exploit citizens’ fears and a means through which extremist groups can organize. The algorithms employed by tech companies to increase engagement tend to direct users towards inflammatory content, further fueling polarization, animosity, and a sense of crisis.

The United States differs in many regards from Iraq. And there are several factors that make civil war in the United States unlikely (which I will examine/evaluate next week). The evidence and direction we seem to be heading in is nonetheless disconcerting. Let’s see to it that we work to reverse the trend before we end up at a point from which there is no return.