Column: 'Intolerable’ is a dirty word

I do not want to go backward regarding technology. I would not relish a primitive existence. Still, I must agree with those whose warnings about the future are dire at best and cataclysmic at worst. The damage is real.

If I did not believe we can have our technology and our blue planet too, I would not bother to write this. But we have only so much water. It cannot be manufactured. Nature can produce only so much oxygen, and not as much as she once did — especially under current circumstances.

I expect I will be assigned the appellation of “alarmist” by some readers. That’s OK. I’ve been called worse. Science — that wondrous mechanism that has given us so much — confirms what ecological alarmists have been saying for many years. We’re in trouble.

We must balance wants with needs, desires with necessities, greed with honesty, and the politics of denial with sensibility. Yes, avoiding ecological peril comes with a cost. Please name one fabricated item that does not come with a cost.

We are very much aware that nature is not always a gentle mother, but a terrifying beast with storms, floods, earthquakes and volcanoes. In spite of all that, life has found Earth more than tolerable for millions of years.