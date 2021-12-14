Column: In search of vicarious treasure

Intrigued, she asked around and managed to borrow a metal detector from her neighbor. That first day we were off to an abandoned farmhouse and, later, to Woodland Beach at low tide, braving brisk winds and chilly temperatures, listening for beeps and growls from the borrowed machine. We quickly realized that metal detecting is a fair-weather hobby that requires more than a fair amount of patience. Our first time out yielded rusty nails and spikes and a pop tab that, for a second or two, looked an awfully lot like a dime.

The land doesn’t give up its secrets easily. Maybe next time I’m on the Eastern Shore I’ll take a longer look at some old land. There’s something magical about digging up coins and other items long-lost, knowing that they haven’t seen the light of day in generations. Maybe not since Colonial America.

There’s something magical about discovering and actually holding objects that were lost years or centuries ago. I think of the lost-object stories my mother told me driving through farm country where she grew up. I wondered if those objects might still exist. Now I know that they do. Though discs and planters and plows have scraped the soil for more than a century, metal tends to stick around, as do side attractions of this hobby: arrowheads, pottery, beads, bottles and such.