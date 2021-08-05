Column: In search of the common good

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is true, we create the environment we desire. And people are very capable of building bridges instead of walls. It takes listening and understanding. A popular book and movie, “The Best of Enemies” opens up the lives of a white man and a Black woman who changed the course of history in Durham in the 1970s. Once opponents, they became friends and respected leaders in their community. It took time, but they realized they both valued and needed each other. Such happens every day. Some people call this the common good.

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor during the Clinton presidency, has written a book about the common good. He states, “If we are losing our national identity, it is not because we are becoming browner or speak in more languages than we once did — it is because we are losing a sense of the common good. Our core identity — the most precious legacy we have been given by the generation who came before us — the ideals we share — the good we hold in common.”

The founders of the nation laid out some common ground for our common good. They created a situation where there would be the rule of law and not of men. They put statutes and policies in place to curb the unworthy ambitions of men, and made the government flexible in order to rectify past wrongs. They laid down the foundation for Hughes’ main character in his poem to make it to the table when company comes.