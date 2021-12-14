Column: Imperial city loses on mandates

Federalizing so many of our political disputes has produced horrible consequences. It makes every presidential or congressional election feel like a high-stakes poker game that no one can afford to lose. It guarantees constant and debilitating chaos. For most of the big political questions we face, there is no one answer that can or should be imposed across our sprawling country by a federal government few of us really trust.

In his brilliant new book “I, Citizen: A Blueprint for Reclaiming American Self-Governance,” Tony Woodlief calls Washington, D.C. “an imperial city” that resembles more a circus than a capital. The showmen who populate the place clearly want it to remain the center ring of our political life. It serves their interests. But it doesn’t serve ours. Only by devolving power to states, localities and voluntary institutions can we truly accommodate difference and thus defuse political tensions before they reach the boiling point.

“When real authority resides in communities, citizens are more likely to engage, to express their values and views, to hold government officials accountable, and even to become elected representatives themselves,” writes Woodlief, the executive vice president of State Policy Network (where I serve on the board of directors).

Federal courts have done the right thing in blocking Biden’s vaccine mandates. It’s best to make such policies closer to home. It’s also what our constitutional order requires.

Hood is a board member at the John Locke Foundation and author of the novel “Mountain Folk,” a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).