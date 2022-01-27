Column: Imagination fuels plausible products

I was fumbling around the other day in my bookcase when I rediscovered The Acme Catalog. It’s filled with items Wile E. Coyote ordered in his quest to catch The Roadrunner.
Published in 2006 by Warner Brothers Entertainment, I couldn’t help but leaf through it again. The first thing shown is the Home Launch Pad. I remember Wile E. trying this contraption. As usual, he lost control of it and, also as usual, plunged into disaster.
According to the catalog, it works with all factory-reconditioned Snark missiles. There was a real Snark, by the way. It was a cruise missile that could carry conventional explosives or a small nuclear warhead. It was deployed around 1958 to the early 1960s.
As I recall, it was strictly line-of-sight as we didn’t have the electronics then like we have now. But it was a great Cold-War achievement by the United States.
Wile E. didn’t have the sense of a fake rock (also in the Acme catalog), and all his supersonic dreams went down in smoke.
Some assembly was required for the Home Launch Pad. Acme stipulated it must be used under adult supervision. Solid rocket boosters were sold separately. And it had one disclaimer: “Not available in North Korea.”
Things haven’t changed much, have they?
I really believe the North Koreans have more sense than Wile E. Coyote. Let us hope they get around to demonstrating that someday soon.
I always liked The Fake Hole. The only thing that ever fell through that Acme offering was poor old Wile E. It reminds me of the show Walt Disney Productions did many years ago called “the Plausible Impossible” that illuminated many of the tricks and gags included in cartooning.
An example is someone running straight off a cliff and stopping in midair for just a moment, seeing there’s no ground below, and then falling. Wile E. was not in that Disney episode since he works for another company, but you’ve seen it happen to a lot of cartoon characters.
The plausibility is this: There is a point where forward motion has stopped and descent has not begun. The reality is the fall would be in an arc even if one cleared solid ground at high speed.
The reason is the constant force of gravity. To do the cartoon gag, one would have to come to a complete stop and then fall, which can’t be done if only forward momentum is considered. But it doesn’t take a giant leap of imagination to believe — for an entertaining moment — it could happen.
I encounter the plausible impossible just about every morning. Most of the time, I have eggs and toast (at least) for breakfast. I have come to the conclusion that toast crumbs have legs. If they don’t have legs, they have itty-bitty Acme boosters that enable them to traverse long distances and end up everywhere you don’t want them to go.
I do not consider myself to be a sloppy eater, but toast crumbs give me a fit. Even if I cover both sides of the slice of toasted bread with honey, some crumbs manage to escape. They’re in my lap. They’re on the far side of the table. They’re in the floor, and some seem to be running for the door.
Most, however, are spent and just stay where they drop, waiting to be spread like beggar lice if I step on them when I get up to find them.
Even when I carefully clean the table, it seems as if I always leave one to be discovered later lurking behind the salt shaker.
I thought of ordering a fake hole to render their locomotion useless. Nah. My plate and coffee cup probably would fall through the hole and I would too while trying to save my breakfast.
With my luck, the fake hole would then collapse and I would be trapped under the table with the dratted bread crumbs, burned by my coffee and with egg on my face.
But that’s impossible, you say? My wife would say it’s plausible. She knows me very well.
Anything goes in the realm of imagination.
Maybe we could send some fake holes and such to certain areas overseas. Then again, maybe Acme will produce fake worm holes. All those coyotes we’ve seen lately — here and abroad — just might fall for such a thing.
We can only imagine the results.
