Column: Imagination fuels plausible products

I really believe the North Koreans have more sense than Wile E. Coyote. Let us hope they get around to demonstrating that someday soon.

I always liked The Fake Hole. The only thing that ever fell through that Acme offering was poor old Wile E. It reminds me of the show Walt Disney Productions did many years ago called “the Plausible Impossible” that illuminated many of the tricks and gags included in cartooning.

An example is someone running straight off a cliff and stopping in midair for just a moment, seeing there’s no ground below, and then falling. Wile E. was not in that Disney episode since he works for another company, but you’ve seen it happen to a lot of cartoon characters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plausibility is this: There is a point where forward motion has stopped and descent has not begun. The reality is the fall would be in an arc even if one cleared solid ground at high speed.

The reason is the constant force of gravity. To do the cartoon gag, one would have to come to a complete stop and then fall, which can’t be done if only forward momentum is considered. But it doesn’t take a giant leap of imagination to believe — for an entertaining moment — it could happen.