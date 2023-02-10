We had a couple of calls this week that a person was falsely identifying themselves as a reporter with the Hickory Daily Record and asking folks for information.

I tried to track down the Facebook page where the messages originated but it appears the page was deleted.

For the record, our current full-time staff consists of photographer Robert Reed, community editor John Dayberry, sports editor Josh McKinney and reporters Kevin Griffin, Sarah Johnson and Miya Banks.

We also work with local folks who have exceptional talents but do not work here full-time. That group includes Hoppin’ Around Hickory photographer George Johnston, longtime sports photographer David Scearce and Sunday columnist Mary Canrobert.

HDR employees also have lanyards with IDs on them that we wear to events we are covering.

If you ever are concerned about a person contacting you on behalf of the Hickory Daily Record, call 828-304-6909. That rings on my desk.

Thankfully, this situation crops up rarely. Still, we urge you to be smart and vigilant.

And, if in doubt, call me.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.