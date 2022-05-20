Column: If Roe v. Wade is overturned, pro-life people can be ballot of change

Roe vs Wade is a heretical, ungodly decision made by the Supreme Court in 1973, granting the slaughtering of the unborn, the most vulnerable of humans, forfeiting sorrow, repentance and the realization that our country has lost its moral compass. This law states that a pregnant woman is protected under the Constitution. It is her liberty if she so chooses, to end this precious life without excessive interference from the government, if said child is inconveniencing her lifestyle.

Today, enraged abortion activists clamor, “We want control of our bodies.” You do have control of your bodies, that is, before conception. Once conception takes place, there is another human life to consider and that human life, created by you and a partner, deserves to live.

Nellie Gray, a Roman Catholic convert, put together the first March for Life on January 22, 1974. Denise Grady, a reporter for the New York Times gave this eye-opening perspective on August 15, 2012 while reflecting on the death of this prolific-prolife icon: “’It was such a shock to think that anyone would kill an innocent human being,’ she (Gray) told a television interviewer. ‘To allow abortion’, she said, was out of character for a nation that had recently passed Civil Rights laws and had helped at the Nuremberg trials to convict Nazis of crimes against humanity. As a Roman Catholic, Ms. Gray believed that life began at fertilization, and that abortion was murder and not acceptable.” Yes, life begins at conception, Psalm 139, verses 13-14.

Grady hit the nail on the head. We actively passed civil rights laws (dignity of the human person), convicted criminals in Nazis war crimes, (dignity of the human person), yet when it comes to innocent little babies, they have no rights. Roman Catholics and other pro-lifers through the years have been compelled to be their advocates. Abortion takes the breath of a child, spiritually and emotionally impacts the hearts of the mothers and fathers. But, most importantly, it offends God, our creator. At conception, referred to as a “clump of cells,” was given life, a soul, and created in the image of God.

For almost 50 years, Roman Catholics have earnestly prayed for this federal bill to be abolished, whether privately or in a faith community. October is Respect Life month, and every year, with other pro-lifers, we support the unborn by a peaceful protest lining U.S. Highway 70 in silent prayer. At St. Aloysius, we place little crosses in a grassy area to reflect on all the lost souls who could’ve been a president, teacher, pastor, factory worker, mom or a dad. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, these observances will continue.

If this bill is overturned, a new battle will ensue which requires the effort of every pro-life person. States will be given the authority to legislate abortion. Roman Catholics and other pro-lifers will no longer march on Washington, D.C., but will be diligent in their local voting booths, electing pro-life politicians. Together, we can be a ballot of change.

Barbara Case Speers is a Catholic writer and podcast host from Hickory.