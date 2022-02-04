Column: I'd rather lose: The case for midterm turnout

It doesn’t have to be this way. Other countries vote circles around us. True, some countries like Turkey and Australia force their turnout with compulsory voting, but even countries without a voting mandate like Israel and South Korea regularly see turnout above 75%.

Can you imagine what our community would look like if we saw a 75% turnout for local elections? Not only would more voices be heard, but our elected officials would be forced to listen to a larger and more diverse section of their electorate if they wanted to keep their jobs.

If you are reading this, chances are you are in the 12% who voted last year. You are already engaged enough to stay abreast of local goings-on. What you need to do is spread the word. Take at least one person to the polls. Make a date of it! Your community (and country) will be better for it.