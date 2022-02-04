Column: I'd rather lose: The case for midterm turnout

I’m sorry to be the bearer of annoying news: it’s election year— again. Does it feel like every year is election year? They are. As overwhelming as it may be, the omnipresent election year is not just a consequence of the 24-hour news cycle and senators starting to court Iowa for their 2016 presidential candidacy during the Clinton era.
If it isn’t a presidential election year, it’s a midterm year (here’s looking at you, 2022). If it isn’t a midterm year, most municipalities hold local elections in the off-year. Catawba County and the Hickory Public School Board, for their parts, held elections in 2021.
I have spoken with eligible voters in every place I have lived, from Georgia to California to North Carolina, who were (perhaps blissfully) unaware of upcoming elections.
When you factor primary elections into the mix, it is not too much of a stretch to say that every season is election season. And I get it. The fatigue is real. The distrust and distaste with the political process is largely the fault of the people already in elected office. The general disenchantment with the electoral process is one of the many reasons why the American voting public is largely disengaged.
Therein lies the insidious Catch-22 of democracy. We are fed up with our elected representatives, so we choose not to participate a system that is ineffective at best and malevolent at worst. Yet the only way to salvage a functioning democracy is to get our voices heard.
Most voices aren’t heard. The math isn’t hard: if someone is elected in a “landslide” victory (which, according to the Cook Political Report, means up to 45% of the votes were cast for someone else) in an election with 30% turnout, the silent voices could have easily changed the outcome. I’ve got bad news on that front: the silence in Catawba County is deafening.
North Carolina was below average for the 2020 election — 59.8% against the national average of 61.3% — but we go downhill from there. Turnout at the 2020 primaries was under 30%. I know I live in a community full to the brim with support, engagement, and neighborly love, but you wouldn’t know it to look at the elections. Our turnout was a measly 12% for the 2021 municipal elections, and one race was decided by a 16-vote margin.
Like I said before: I know many eligible voters are simply turned off by the whole process. Voting is often an arduous process that doesn’t feel like it makes much of a difference. There are many exciting proposals to change both the ease and impact of voting, from making election day a federal holiday, to automatically sending all eligible voters an absentee ballot, to reforming the electoral college, to multi-candidate districts, to ranked-choice voting. Many states, from Utah to Maine, are already implementing pieces of these election upgrades to great success, and I would encourage everyone to dig deeper into these options. If you agree with them, call your representatives, and tell them so! If you don’t, they should know that, too.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Other countries vote circles around us. True, some countries like Turkey and Australia force their turnout with compulsory voting, but even countries without a voting mandate like Israel and South Korea regularly see turnout above 75%.
Can you imagine what our community would look like if we saw a 75% turnout for local elections? Not only would more voices be heard, but our elected officials would be forced to listen to a larger and more diverse section of their electorate if they wanted to keep their jobs.
If you are reading this, chances are you are in the 12% who voted last year. You are already engaged enough to stay abreast of local goings-on. What you need to do is spread the word. Take at least one person to the polls. Make a date of it! Your community (and country) will be better for it.
I can’t help but acknowledge that in an environment where everything is political, “get out the vote” campaigns are frequently viewed with partisan skepticism, too. The brains (and banks) behind political campaigns do nothing to ease the cynicism. How many minds do you think are changed by the millions of dollars of mailers, TV spots, and Facebook ads? The goal of political advertisements is not to change hearts and minds, but to light a fire under the right butts (and put a damper on the wrong ones). Analysts are frighteningly transparent in their advice: the way to win elections is to get your voters out, and tell potential voters on the other side that showing up doesn’t matter.
I, for one, do not hold any political ambitions. Who knows what the future holds, but you won’t see my name on your ballot any time soon. What I do know is that, if I were ever to run for office, a “landslide” victory with 30% turnout would feel like a failure. I want as full of a turnout as possible. If that means my landslide victory would erode into a loss, so be it. I would rather lose, so long as it meant the person who beat me has the full support of the people.
Nathan Ahlgrim serves as the Program Director for the Green River Preserve, an environmental summer camp in Cedar Mountain, NC. He moved to Hickory with his wife in 2020.