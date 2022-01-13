Column: I will use my time to dream, contemplate, live

At the end of the most recent James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” there is a nice moment. A tribute of sorts where one of the characters reads some lines attributed to the author Jack London who reportedly said them a few months before his death in 1916. They were recorded and published later on.
London, recognized for novels like “White Fang” and “The Call of the Wild” said, “The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.”
A good many people speak about time as though it’s an individual with a personality. Time is money. Time is wasting. You are taking up too much of my time. Someone might have too much time on their hands. There are lots of things we blame time for.
The truer statement is we only have so much time, and London’s comment about it is instructive. We are grounded in schedules. We seek to organize time. We plan. We dream. We gaze. We use time, and the great question is, are we using it to simply exist or are we really living the time we have?
The thinker should be thinking. The doer should be doing. The writer should be writing. The preacher should be preaching. The philanthropist should be giving. The chef should be working to perfect old standards and make new ones, and the rest of us should be striving to make something good of ourselves.
As this new year begins, part of living is fighting for the right purposes and energizing those in each of us. We each have hills to fight on, and to die on, if necessary.
One of the heroes of this month is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He said if a man has nothing he is prepared to die for, he isn’t fit to live. There is some challenge in those words. Who will stand out in a room filled with too many armchair quarterbacks? How can we use our time to benefit ourselves and the people around us? These questions go much deeper than anything embedded in some kind of resolution.
Part of living, and not simply existing, is not only finding the places and purposes where we’re going to stand and fight but also finding places of contentment, reflection and rest.
Over the years, I watched my father-in-law sit in his garage with a magazine and a cigarette. It was there that he plotted his strategy among himself and others on how to kill the next deer and bait the next fishing hole. He found his contentment in nature much like my grandfathers found theirs in a garden or sitting on a porch. They both lived and fought through the Second World War. They knew more about living and existing than perhaps most men. Their gardens and porches became places of contentment the way my own father’s chair feels when reading a book or searching a word on his iPad. These moments of contentment, whatever and wherever they are, help prepare each of us for the next big thing, the next challenge, and the next adventure.
There are many great examples of contemplatives and people who practice contentment. The Apostle Paul is one. He writes in his Letter to the Philippians about how he knows how to be content in whatever situation he is in because he’s reached a point where Christ becomes his direction and center of being.
In the Buddhist tradition, Siddhartha Gautama sat for hours to wait on enlightenment truths. Contentment. Contemplation.
For Paul and the Buddha, the goals were similar; peace deriving from different points.
True, there are times to sit and reflect but there are also times to move; therefore, in London’s words, not prolonging the time. Resolving. Feeling. Gathering. Serving. Finishing a day well. Noble ambitions to be sure. Using time and working on, and in, one’s purpose can teach us something about how to live and not waste moments with destructive thoughts or actions.
History of full of examples, both past and present, where individuals used their time to bring about both progress and peace. Contentment coupled with a few goals or ambitions makes for living life. Using the time we have for quality pursuits adds to our health. Determining the directions we may want to go in our lives helps us not to be rocked around in the boat of life. Having a hill to fight on helps us know the places we can both stand, and give, on.
Some of the best leaders in the world were people of principle. Others were simply forged into events and had the character to proceed.
They made good use of their time.
And so can we.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.