Column: I will leave $1.87 on O. Henry's grave

Some leave exactly $1.87.

Why?

For many O. Henry fans, their favorite story is “The Gift of the Magi,” set in New York City at Christmastime. A poverty-stricken couple struggle to find money to buy each other a nice present.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The story begins: “One dollar and eighty-seven cents. That was all. And sixty cents of it was in pennies. Pennies saved one and two at a time by bulldozing the grocer and the vegetable man and the butcher until one’s cheeks burned with the silent imputation of parsimony that such close dealing implied. Three times Della counted it. One dollar and eighty-seven cents. And the next day would be Christmas.”

Finally, Della sells her lovely hair for $20 to buy a gold chain for her husband’s treasured pocket watch. You remember what happened. If not, you can guess.

Such human dilemmas and remarkable endings made and still make O. Henry one of the country’s favorite writers.

Like Charles Dickens he is more admired by us ordinary readers than by the literary elite.

Working for the Sunday World newspaper, he wrote a new story every week.