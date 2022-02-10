Column: I wasn't sleeping, I was praying

My dad’s youngest brother turned 80 over the weekend.
To celebrate, family and friends gathered on Saturday to wish him a happy birthday. The food was good, the company was better.
Before the food was served, some stories were shared. Stony Point’s Conrad Paul Millsaps, better known as Butch, took the teasing in stride, although he did try to call everyone to the table more than once.
Eventually, Mark, his youngest son and a youth pastor in Virginia, stood to bless the food and share one more story.
Mark recalled that during his first sermon as a pastor, he looked out to the congregation for support only to find his dad head down, fast asleep.
When he questioned Butch following the service, his dad responded: I was not asleep. I was praying for you.
3.7 million page views in January
At the start of each month, we do a brief recap internally of the content the newsroom generated in the prior month, including our digital numbers, videos produced and the power of the work performed.
What a January it was. Here’s what I know from looking at the data.
Folks here are willing to stand up and argue for what they believe in. That included a video of a woman telling the board of education that forcing masks on kids was akin to child abuse. Reporter Sarah Johnson grabbed several videos of comments at a school board meeting. The videos were watched nearly 2,000 times.
We love barbecue pork in North Carolina, and our readers relish stories about the restaurants that serve it. Two of our top 3 stories this month revolved around the closings of beloved barbecue restaurants. Reporter Kevin Griffin’s story about Smokehouse Barbecue Lodge closing after 35 years in business was read by nearly 12,000 unique visitors. A story by reporter Virginia Annable about plans to move the unique diner building that once housed Shell’s BBQ garnered nearly 15,000 page views; and
If you are hiring someone and you do not do your due diligence, it might cost you $15 million. Reporter Kristen Hart traveled to three county courthouses and turned up enough information to scare off most any employer. Yikes.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.