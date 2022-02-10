Column: I wasn't sleeping, I was praying

My dad’s youngest brother turned 80 over the weekend.

To celebrate, family and friends gathered on Saturday to wish him a happy birthday. The food was good, the company was better.

Before the food was served, some stories were shared. Stony Point’s Conrad Paul Millsaps, better known as Butch, took the teasing in stride, although he did try to call everyone to the table more than once.

Eventually, Mark, his youngest son and a youth pastor in Virginia, stood to bless the food and share one more story.

Mark recalled that during his first sermon as a pastor, he looked out to the congregation for support only to find his dad head down, fast asleep.

When he questioned Butch following the service, his dad responded: I was not asleep. I was praying for you.

3.7 million page views in January

At the start of each month, we do a brief recap internally of the content the newsroom generated in the prior month, including our digital numbers, videos produced and the power of the work performed.

What a January it was. Here’s what I know from looking at the data.