Column: "I should have been a firefighter!" Musings of a retired police officer

I titled this column: I should have been a firefighter.
I did it as a joke, not against firefighters, but against what seems to be a battle against police by a small, but vocal number of people in this nation.
There is some jealousy in my words because firefighters, a respected and needed job, are always lifted up as heroes while the hundreds of thousands of good and decent men and women who work every day to protect a nation from lawlessness and disorder are often criticized, vilified, and flatly abused.
There are constant calls to defund and reimagine policing. That’s fine, let’s imagine what we as a country do want as protection against criminals and wrongdoers. What are we willing to tolerate in a civilized society?
In a nation of instant gratification and high expectations, people often call 911 for help. In those calls the police become the default solution to so many of society’s problems. I often hear my job referred to as law enforcement. That’s become a misnomer because so many of the calls for service that police respond to aren’t about fighting crime. They’re about community concerns.
There’s a homeless man in the alley near where I live. Call the police.
My neighborhood association has a rule against yard art and there are pink, plastic flamingos next door. Call the police.
The fast food restaurant messed up my order. Call the police!
Some cities are trying to decide on possible alternatives to police response such as having mental health professionals respond to mental health crisis calls rather than an officer. That sounds rather good. Police often don’t have the time to spend on long-term issues and a uniformed person may not be the best to deal with a delusional, schizophrenic person.
Now, build a system to have someone respond quickly at 3 in the afternoon or 3 in the morning. Figure out what those responders need to do when the encounter turns violent. Who’s going to transport a resisting person to a hospital when they become a danger? The mental health system in this nation has turned into a situation of passing the buck. Too often, that buck stops at the feet of a responding police officer.
Some elected officials are demanding a change in traffic stops, one of the most common encounters police have with the public. The easiest change is to change the law. If politicians don’t want cops to enforce vehicle equipment and road violations, get rid of the law. That might not be the solution because then you have unsafe cars and roadways. It doesn’t change behavior for the better, because the vast majority of traffic-related police/public encounters end just fine. Those drivers that already have nefarious intentions are going to cause problems no matter what ideas legislators have to improve things.
Some people try to come up with solutions by doing what they think is the exact opposite of what they believe is the problem. A college professor in California said they would never call the police. A defund police advocate and city council member in Georgia had their car stolen and said they will not prosecute the thief. My initial thoughts are, “Well, fine. Less work for the police.”
However, that’s not the answer. That doesn’t solve any problem. That adds to the degradation of society.
Some pundits throw up numbers and say things need to change. Statistics are a guide, but they don’t give an explanation. The United States has the largest prison population per capita in the industrialized world. Stop the prison industry, are some calls. Do you want those convicted of a crime and sent to prison out and living next to you? Do away with bails, are cries for change. A huge number of individuals arrested are repeat offenders. Are you willing to increase those arrests even more without any societal protection?
So many news outlets (yes, I recognize that I’m writing in a newspaper) try to point out the large numbers of police abuse cases. No. The police, as a profession, do well because the numbers are extremely higher of deadly force used against police than police using it against anyone.
We use great restraint in subduing suspects that are intent on harming us. The cases should be reviewed. Just because someone cries abuse doesn’t automatically mean it was. The majority of claims against the police are false. The numbers are small because of the more than three-quarters of a million law enforcement officers in this nation, the few that do the wrong thing, take away from the stories of the vast majority of great people in the job always doing the right thing.
Politicians do need to figure things out because fewer and fewer people want the undertaking of policing. I went to the police academy in the fall of 1992. Of the class of 29 that started, 26 graduated and were able to go to work in law enforcement agencies in the region. Twenty-five years later that same academy ran a recruit class of eight. We have to ask as a nation, if the job is worth doing, how do we need to get it done and who’s going to do it?
I am now retired from policing but not removed from it. It’s a part of my life that I will never be away from because it is a way of life. I will continue to support those in the profession, encourage those entering it, and explain the job to those that don’t understand it.
It’s not merely a job. It’s more than a career. It’s a noble profession. It’s one of the most unique and meaningful positions anyone can hold.
It’s hands-on. It’s mental acuity. It’s understanding law. It’s using the certainty of technology and pursuing with reasonable objectiveness. It’s performing first aid. It’s a foot chase with a criminal. Its diplomacy, compassion, kindness and courage. It’s being willing to crawl into an overturned automobile, break up a fistfight, or run towards the gun shots.
Its bravery and intelligence, to go into a situation not knowing if it’s a good guy or a bad guy. Maybe it’s an angry person, a confused person or a lost person. Maybe it’s somebody just trying to help or someone that’s ready to kill rather than get caught breaking the law.
People say, “There’s never anyone around when you need them,” but there is one always there when there is a need. To protect and serve, police respond: tireless and prepared. Always wanting to see good happen when the majority of what we deal with is the worst of the nation.
We must often be discreet in our knowledge but never secret in our actions. We serve all society and answer to the public.
We are the servants, counselors, enforcers and protectors. We are the citizens. We are the people.
This is the police.
Scott Hildebrand is a retired Hickory police officer