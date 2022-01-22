Column: "I should have been a firefighter!" Musings of a retired police officer

We use great restraint in subduing suspects that are intent on harming us. The cases should be reviewed. Just because someone cries abuse doesn’t automatically mean it was. The majority of claims against the police are false. The numbers are small because of the more than three-quarters of a million law enforcement officers in this nation, the few that do the wrong thing, take away from the stories of the vast majority of great people in the job always doing the right thing.

Politicians do need to figure things out because fewer and fewer people want the undertaking of policing. I went to the police academy in the fall of 1992. Of the class of 29 that started, 26 graduated and were able to go to work in law enforcement agencies in the region. Twenty-five years later that same academy ran a recruit class of eight. We have to ask as a nation, if the job is worth doing, how do we need to get it done and who’s going to do it?

I am now retired from policing but not removed from it. It’s a part of my life that I will never be away from because it is a way of life. I will continue to support those in the profession, encourage those entering it, and explain the job to those that don’t understand it.