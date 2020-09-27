Column: I’m still learning from my grandmother

I was with my grandmother when she was told that the cancer was back. And not only was it back, but it had spread. I remember her saying, “I lit up like a Christmas tree,” after we saw her PET scan results.

We were told from the beginning that there was no way to get rid of the cancer. It was in her breasts, lungs and bones. It had started in her breast and eventually spread to her brain.

It hurt to see her in pain. It hurt to watch her body deteriorate and waste away. It hurt to see her cry when she realized she wouldn’t live long enough to see me get married and have children of my own.

My mom and I tried to take care of her, but that proved to be too much for us to handle while we both worked full-time jobs. Mamaw was moved to Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville about a month before she died.

My mom, our cousin Johnny, and I were there when she passed. It was getting late, so my mom stepped out of the room to call my dad. Johnny settled in an armchair, and I lay down beside Mamaw for the last time. I had dozed off for just a few minutes, and then I startled awake. I watched for Mamaw’s chest to move from breathing, but there was nothing. She was gone.