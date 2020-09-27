Column: I’m still learning from my grandmother

My grandmother — Mamaw, as I called her — taught me a lot about life before she died. I’m still following her lessons.
Mamaw taught me how to cross-stitch and sew, how to drive, how to stand up for myself, and so much more. But the most important thing she taught me was this: Always get a second opinion.
October is known to many as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It also marks the anniversary of Mamaw’s passing. She died Oct. 27, 2017, at the age of 67 from cancer that began in her breast.
Mamaw was officially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After having a lumpectomy, her doctor told her to “go home and relax.” There was no follow up with an oncologist, no chemotherapy … nothing.
She trusted the judgment of her doctors. All of us wanted to believe that she was cancer-free, but I wish Mamaw would have gotten a second opinion.
In 2016, Mamaw passed out in her kitchen. Thankfully, my brother was with her and called for help. Mamaw was taken to an emergency room and tested. Then, a doctor pulled my mom aside.
The doctor had found nodules, or growths of abnormal tissue, in Mamaw’s lungs. He told my mom that he didn't know if it was cancer, but that was his best guess. My grandmother went home, followed up with a few specialists for tests, and waited.
I was with my grandmother when she was told that the cancer was back. And not only was it back, but it had spread. I remember her saying, “I lit up like a Christmas tree,” after we saw her PET scan results.
We were told from the beginning that there was no way to get rid of the cancer. It was in her breasts, lungs and bones. It had started in her breast and eventually spread to her brain.
It hurt to see her in pain. It hurt to watch her body deteriorate and waste away. It hurt to see her cry when she realized she wouldn’t live long enough to see me get married and have children of my own.
My mom and I tried to take care of her, but that proved to be too much for us to handle while we both worked full-time jobs. Mamaw was moved to Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville about a month before she died.
My mom, our cousin Johnny, and I were there when she passed. It was getting late, so my mom stepped out of the room to call my dad. Johnny settled in an armchair, and I lay down beside Mamaw for the last time. I had dozed off for just a few minutes, and then I startled awake. I watched for Mamaw’s chest to move from breathing, but there was nothing. She was gone.
The next few days were a blur. We knew she was going to die, but that didn’t make it any easier. Now, three years have gone by, and we haven’t stopped missing her. We remember her fondly but wish she was still with us.
Enough time has passed for us to reflect on Mamaw’s journey. We try not to think about the what-ifs and instead focus on what we learned from her untimely death: Check yourself, go to the doctor, ask questions, and always get a second opinion. It could save your life.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!