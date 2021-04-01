Column: I ignored a question about risk of violence to Asians. It was a mistake.

A few years ago, I ignored a friend’s question about whether there was a risk of violence to Asians in North Carolina.

That was a mistake.

My friend, Don Mar, grew up in the Chinese community in San Francisco and has lived in the Bay area all his life.

I met him more than 60 years ago when he and I were working a summer jobs at a Green Giant pea cannery in eastern Washington state.

He was Chinese American and we shared a Presbyterian connection. He was very nice and talkative. So, we hit it off.

He told me that, if I ever came to San Francisco, I should look him up and he would show me around.

“Just go to the Chinese YMCA,” he said, “and tell them you are looking for me, and they will track me down.”

Sure enough, when I got to San Francisco on my hitchhiking trip back to North Carolina, I found my way to the Chinese Y and asked if they would help me get in touch with Mar.