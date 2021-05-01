Column: Hunger Games salute comes to life in Myanmar

Use of the hand gesture in Myanmar and elsewhere illustrates how fiction can at times blend into reality. Fictional stories, though imagined by the authors who write them, can resonate with readers in universal ways that lead us to better understandings of ourselves, individually and collectively. Along with the spread of use of the three-finger salute from The Hunger Games, the series highlights important truths that have been reflected in events that have occurred in Myanmar since the coup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In The Hunger Games, the ruling Capitol regime responds to rebellion by cracking down on the districts. But rather than having the intended consequence of quelling the rebellion, it further fans the flames of protest. In Myanmar, the military’s lethal crackdown has seemingly stiffened the resolve of the opposition. In employing violence against one’s own citizens, authoritarian regimes may be able to instill fear and disperse crowds in the short-term but may lose the battle for hearts and minds in the long-run.

The rebels of Panem eventually take up arms against the ruling Capitol regime. This might seem to imply that a message of The Hunger Games series is that, as critic Anthony Pavlik puts it, “the downfall of totalitarian political systems requires people to engage in violent and military actions for a supposed ultimate good: the just war.”