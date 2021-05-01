Column: Hunger Games salute comes to life in Myanmar

In “The Hunger Games,” a popular dystopian fiction series written by Suzanne Collins, citizens of a place known as Panem, in what was once North America, rebel against the control of a sadistic totalitarian regime that forces young adults to battle to the death in a televised contest called The Hunger Games in which there are no rules other than that there can only be one survivor.
The Games display the dictatorial regime’s power over its citizenry and provide the privileged few living in the Capitol with macabre entertainment until a young contestant in the Games, Katniss Everdeen, provides a spark that ignites a rebellion, leading to the eventual downfall of Panem’s totalitarian system.
During the rebellion in Panem, a three-finger salute becomes an importance symbol of resistance against Capitol rule. In imagining the hand gesture, Collins illustrates the importance that non-violent symbolic acts of resistance can have in uniting political opposition and spurring political change. What she likely did not imagine, though, was the life that the hand gesture would take on outside of the fictional confines of Panem.
In a case of life imitating art, the three-finger salute has become a symbol of opposition to military rule among protestors in Myanmar in the wake of the coup d’état that occurred on February 1. Prior to recent events in Myanmar, the hand gesture became a symbol of resistance in neighboring Thailand in the aftermath of a military coup that coincided with the theatrical release of the third Hunger Games film. The hand gesture is now recognized throughout the world as a symbol of opposition to corrupt authoritarian rule.
Use of the hand gesture in Myanmar and elsewhere illustrates how fiction can at times blend into reality. Fictional stories, though imagined by the authors who write them, can resonate with readers in universal ways that lead us to better understandings of ourselves, individually and collectively. Along with the spread of use of the three-finger salute from The Hunger Games, the series highlights important truths that have been reflected in events that have occurred in Myanmar since the coup.
In The Hunger Games, the ruling Capitol regime responds to rebellion by cracking down on the districts. But rather than having the intended consequence of quelling the rebellion, it further fans the flames of protest. In Myanmar, the military’s lethal crackdown has seemingly stiffened the resolve of the opposition. In employing violence against one’s own citizens, authoritarian regimes may be able to instill fear and disperse crowds in the short-term but may lose the battle for hearts and minds in the long-run.
The rebels of Panem eventually take up arms against the ruling Capitol regime. This might seem to imply that a message of The Hunger Games series is that, as critic Anthony Pavlik puts it, “the downfall of totalitarian political systems requires people to engage in violent and military actions for a supposed ultimate good: the just war.”
Yet Collins provides readers with an alternative to violent rebellion to consider. During a conversation between Katniss and Cornelius Snow, the dictator of Panem, Snow tells Katniss that “the system” is “fragile but not in the way you suppose.” Not knowing exactly what he means at the time, Katniss later comes to understand that Panem’s system is fragile because the Capitol relies on the people in the districts for nearly everything — basic provisions, luxuries, even the peacekeepers who brutally enforce the Capitol’s stringent rules and regulations. If the people in the districts stop providing the means through which they are opposed, they could potentially starve the Capitol out of power, she reasons.
This is not lost on the people of Myanmar. As part of what is known as the civil disobedience movement, or CDM, work stoppages, boycotts, and demonstrations have spread. Through such tactics, the opposition hopes to weaken the military government led by General Min Aung Hlaing, in part, by slowing down the economy and depriving the regime of financial resources. As a bank employee in Myanmar on strike put it to a New York Times reporter, “Min Aung Hlaing and the military dictators care about the economy because they love money. I strongly believe that we can bring down the dictators if all bank staff join the CDM.”
Classic dystopian fiction tends to end in defeat for the primary protagonist, serving to further drive home a message or warning that an author is intending to convey. The Hunger Games series ends on a more optimistic note than the norm of the genre given that Capitol rule is dislodged and the Games are banished.
And in Myanmar there is still hope. If protestors stay the course, they may yet be able to usher in democracy. May the odds be ever in their favor.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.