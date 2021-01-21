Column: How will VP wield Senate's deciding vote?

Back when Liston Ramsey was speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, some political observers said he was more powerful than the governor.

The reason was his appointive power in the heavily Democratic House. The Democrats could do anything they wanted because of their overwhelming majority, but Ramsey was the one who decided who served on which committee and as such was the de facto judge of political favorites and legislator performance.

The speaker’s power is magnified because budget bills originate in the House, even though the state Senate can offer its own proposal. In the end, the House decides the final budget. It can accept, reject or modify Senate propositions.

All things considered, including party politicking, the Senate’s pull on the budget comes from its ability to approve or contest the House version.

Now we come to someone else who has the opportunity to wield enormous clout. Although she has no appointive duties, Kamala Harris is one of the most powerful U.S. vice presidents in American history.

The VP has only four constitutional duties: Preside over the Senate, take over the presidency if the president dies or cannot fully function, confirm the Electoral College vote, and cast the deciding vote if the Senate is evenly split.