Column: How healthy is your heart?

Blood pressure is just what it says — it measures the pressure or force of blood within your arteries. Like cholesterol, there are two different numbers — your systolic pressure (the higher of the two numbers) measures your blood pressure when your heart beats and your diastolic pressure (the lower of the two numbers) measures your blood’s pressure when your heart is resting between beats. A normal blood pressure reading is less than 120 systolic and less than 80 diastolic. Readings above these levels would be considered elevated or high, including hypertension when readings are 130/80 or above. High blood pressure can be a significant contributor to and sign of serious heart issues. Unfortunately, it is an all too common condition, affecting nearly half of American adults according to the American Heart Association, and presenting no symptoms the majority of the time. Because there are often no clear-cut symptoms, it’s important to get your blood pressure checked. Fortunately, high blood pressure can be lowered and managed with the proper care.