Column: How has pandemic reshaped your life?

In November of 2020, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that all of the country’s farmed mink would be killed. Seventeen million minks were culled as a result. The elimination of minks in Denmark, rather than being an act of wanton animal cruelty, was in response to an inability to control the spread of COVID-19 in the mink population, where it was widely circulating and spreading between humans and minks. It is one of the many varied, and in this particular case unusual, ways in which COVID-19 has affected our world.
Now that we seem to be moving into a new phase of the outbreak (dealing with variants and COVID-19 becoming endemic), I set out with this column to write about the consequences of the pandemic and how it has reshaped our lives. I quickly realized that this was a task far too immense to envelop in a single column.
So I decided, for now, to develop a categorization and running list of some of the main ways in which COVID-19 has affected us. I hope to focus in on some of these categories on a one-by-one basis in future columns for more detailed examination. Here is what I have so far:
Health
1. Individuals
Death
Sickness
Long COVID
Increase in substance use (and “deaths of despair”)
Negative mental health effects (depression, anxiety, restlessness, etc.
2. Health care systems
Strain to the point of collapse
Exposure of inadequate systems
Shake-up/reform of health care systems
3. Other diseases
Relative absence of a flu season
Diversion of attention from combating other diseases (such as AIDS, polio, and malaria)
Potential for treating other diseases with mRNA vaccines
Politics
1. Domestic political systems
Election delays and cancellations
Increases in executive power
Crackdown on opposition and dissent
Restrictions on civil liberties
2. The political elite
Higher approval ratings (for some, e.g. Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand)
Lower approval ratings (for some, e.g. Shinzo Abe in Japan)
3. The public
Polarization
4. International relations
Straining of rival relations (e.g. China-U.S.)
Straining of alliances/partnerships (e.g. the U.S. and the EU)
Enhanced concern over the potential of bioweapons (from observing the effects of COVID)
Economics
1. Domestic economies
Recession
Unemployment
Poverty
Inequality
Lower demand for certain goods and services (e.g. closure of restaurants, bars, gyms)
Higher demand for certain good and services (home gym equipment, food delivery, etc.)
Acceleration of shift to online shopping
Exposure of inadequate social safety nets
Expansion of the welfare state
Stock market fluctuations
Inflation (later)
2. International political economy
Protectionism – increased emphasis on self-sufficiency and “resilience”
Supply chain disruptions
Fewer remittances
Business
1. Work
Shifts to remote or hybrid work
Videoconferencing (Zoom)
2. Corporations
Bankruptcies
Increased revenue (for some, e.g. tech companies)
Restructuring
More automation
More innovation
Subsidies
Social
1. Interactions
Less face-to-face
Care facility quarantines (nursing homes)
Increased discrimination/suspicion of foreigners
2. Culture/entertainment
Fewer parties/gatherings/celebrations
Disruption of holidays
Shutdown/slowdown of tourism
Cancellation of live entertainment (e.g. concerts, plays)
Closure of cultural institutions (e.g. museums)
Closure of movie theaters/decline in going out to movies
Delays/shutdowns in filming
Greater use of streaming services
Fewer blockbusters (more low-cost direct-to-streaming)
More gaming
Virtual dating
3. Social inequality
Increase in racial inequities
Increase in gender inequities
Domestic life
1. Housing
Movement out of cities
Hot housing market (later)
2. Childcare
Closure of schools and daycare centers
3. Families
More family time (quarantining)
Isolation (for those who live alone)
Increase in domestic violence
More children at risk (fewer home visits by social workers)
Fewer births
4. Food
Grocery runs/shortages
Less eating out/more home cooking
Gardening
Education
1. Schools
Shift to remote/hybrid learning
Teacher shortages
Financial strain on school systems
Shifts to and away from private schools
2. Learning
Learning loss
More reading at home (increase in book sales)
Religion
1. Philosophical
Science vs. religion
2. Churches
Online services
Virtual funerals
Financial difficulties
The Environment
1. Pollution
Lower carbon emissions (initially)
A “return of nature”
2. Animals
Transmissions between humans and animals
Culling
Sports
1. Games
Postponements and cancellations
Athletes missing games (out due to COVID)
Games without crowds (less of a home field advantage)
This is not a comprehensive categorization scheme or list. COVID-19 has affected virtually every aspect of our lives, fundamentally so in many areas and ways. What is missing here that is important to you? Write in and let me know.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu