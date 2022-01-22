Column: How has pandemic reshaped your life?

In November of 2020, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that all of the country’s farmed mink would be killed. Seventeen million minks were culled as a result. The elimination of minks in Denmark, rather than being an act of wanton animal cruelty, was in response to an inability to control the spread of COVID-19 in the mink population, where it was widely circulating and spreading between humans and minks. It is one of the many varied, and in this particular case unusual, ways in which COVID-19 has affected our world.

Now that we seem to be moving into a new phase of the outbreak (dealing with variants and COVID-19 becoming endemic), I set out with this column to write about the consequences of the pandemic and how it has reshaped our lives. I quickly realized that this was a task far too immense to envelop in a single column.

So I decided, for now, to develop a categorization and running list of some of the main ways in which COVID-19 has affected us. I hope to focus in on some of these categories on a one-by-one basis in future columns for more detailed examination. Here is what I have so far:

Health

1. Individuals

Death

Sickness