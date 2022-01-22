 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Column: How has pandemic reshaped your life?
In November of 2020, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that all of the country’s farmed mink would be killed. Seventeen million minks were culled as a result. The elimination of minks in Denmark, rather than being an act of wanton animal cruelty, was in response to an inability to control the spread of COVID-19 in the mink population, where it was widely circulating and spreading between humans and minks. It is one of the many varied, and in this particular case unusual, ways in which COVID-19 has affected our world.

Now that we seem to be moving into a new phase of the outbreak (dealing with variants and COVID-19 becoming endemic), I set out with this column to write about the consequences of the pandemic and how it has reshaped our lives. I quickly realized that this was a task far too immense to envelop in a single column.

So I decided, for now, to develop a categorization and running list of some of the main ways in which COVID-19 has affected us. I hope to focus in on some of these categories on a one-by-one basis in future columns for more detailed examination. Here is what I have so far:

Health

1. Individuals

Death

Sickness

Long COVID

Increase in substance use (and “deaths of despair”)

Negative mental health effects (depression, anxiety, restlessness, etc.

2. Health care systems

Strain to the point of collapse

Exposure of inadequate systems

Shake-up/reform of health care systems

3. Other diseases

Relative absence of a flu season

Diversion of attention from combating other diseases (such as AIDS, polio, and malaria)

Potential for treating other diseases with mRNA vaccines

Politics

1. Domestic political systems

Election delays and cancellations

Increases in executive power

Crackdown on opposition and dissent

Restrictions on civil liberties

2. The political elite

Higher approval ratings (for some, e.g. Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand)

Lower approval ratings (for some, e.g. Shinzo Abe in Japan)

3. The public

Polarization

4. International relations

Straining of rival relations (e.g. China-U.S.)

Straining of alliances/partnerships (e.g. the U.S. and the EU)

Enhanced concern over the potential of bioweapons (from observing the effects of COVID)

Economics

1. Domestic economies

Recession

Unemployment

Poverty

Inequality

Lower demand for certain goods and services (e.g. closure of restaurants, bars, gyms)

Higher demand for certain good and services (home gym equipment, food delivery, etc.)

Acceleration of shift to online shopping

Exposure of inadequate social safety nets

Expansion of the welfare state

Stock market fluctuations

Inflation (later)

2. International political economy

Protectionism – increased emphasis on self-sufficiency and “resilience”

Supply chain disruptions

Fewer remittances

Business

1. Work

Shifts to remote or hybrid work

Videoconferencing (Zoom)

2. Corporations

Bankruptcies

Increased revenue (for some, e.g. tech companies)

Restructuring

More automation

More innovation

Subsidies

Social

1. Interactions

Less face-to-face

Care facility quarantines (nursing homes)

Increased discrimination/suspicion of foreigners

2. Culture/entertainment

Fewer parties/gatherings/celebrations

Disruption of holidays

Shutdown/slowdown of tourism

Cancellation of live entertainment (e.g. concerts, plays)

Closure of cultural institutions (e.g. museums)

Closure of movie theaters/decline in going out to movies

Delays/shutdowns in filming

Greater use of streaming services

Fewer blockbusters (more low-cost direct-to-streaming)

More gaming

Virtual dating

3. Social inequality

Increase in racial inequities

Increase in gender inequities

Domestic life

1. Housing

Movement out of cities

Hot housing market (later)

2. Childcare

Closure of schools and daycare centers

3. Families

More family time (quarantining)

Isolation (for those who live alone)

Increase in domestic violence

More children at risk (fewer home visits by social workers)

Fewer births

4. Food

Grocery runs/shortages

Less eating out/more home cooking

Gardening

Education

1. Schools

Shift to remote/hybrid learning

Teacher shortages

Financial strain on school systems

Shifts to and away from private schools

2. Learning

Learning loss

More reading at home (increase in book sales)

Religion

1. Philosophical

Science vs. religion

2. Churches

Online services

Virtual funerals

Financial difficulties

The Environment

1. Pollution

Lower carbon emissions (initially)

A “return of nature”

2. Animals

Transmissions between humans and animals

Culling

Sports

1. Games

Postponements and cancellations

Athletes missing games (out due to COVID)

Games without crowds (less of a home field advantage)

This is not a comprehensive categorization scheme or list. COVID-19 has affected virtually every aspect of our lives, fundamentally so in many areas and ways. What is missing here that is important to you? Write in and let me know.

David Dreyer

David Dreyer Lenoir-Rhyne University

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu

