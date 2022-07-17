Column: How do we define war, especially in regards to Ukraine?

“Are we sure we’re not at war in Ukraine?” the title of a recent op-ed in the New York Times written by Bonnie Kristian questioned. The United States has supplied Ukrainian forces with extensive military aid. At what point does such support constitute being “engaged in war”?

Given our level of indirect participation, Kristian argues that, at a minimum, U.S. involvement in Ukraine is not not war. “If we have so far avoided calling it war and can continue to do so, maybe that’s only because we’ve become so uncertain of the meaning of the word,” she contends.

War is more difficult to define than one might assume. Examining how influential thinkers have thought about the term, though, can provide some clarity.

For English philosopher Thomas Hobbes, war consists, “not in actually fighting, but in a known disposition thereto, during all time there is no assurance to the contrary.” War, from this perspective, is a state of mind involving feelings of fear and insecurity. Actual violence is not necessary for war to occur, according to Hobbes. The Cold War, from this perspective, could qualify as having been a war despite the lack of direct militarized conflict between the U.S. and USSR due to the ever-present possibility of such engagement.

Hobbes arguably defines war too broadly. The causes and consequences of physical violence versus psychological hostility and the possibility of violence can significantly differ. Extending the definition of war to include hostile perceptions without escalation to militarized conflict arguably stretches the concept too far.

Rather than war being a state of mind, German military strategist Carl von Clausewitz viewed war as a rational behavioral process, a “continuation of policy by other means.” For Clausewitz, war consists of violent acts that political agents resort to when they cannot resolve their differences in other ways.

What, specifically, are the other means that states use when negotiations fail?

Australian international relations scholar Hedley Bull defines war as “organized violence carried out by political units against each other.”

Limiting war to acts of violence, Bull’s definition is more specific than Hobbes’ conceptualization of war. But viewing all violence (organized and carried out by political units against each other) as war may still be rendering the concept of war too broadly. Should violence involving few fatalities (such as skirmishes at a border) qualify as constituting war? Should non-lethal uses of force (such as bombing munition sites where no one is present) qualify as constituting war?

Bull’s definition could be circumscribed by defining war as follows: “large-scale organized lethal violence carried out by political units against each other.” Defining war in such a way arguably provides the needed specificity to distinguish war from other conflicts involving force that are not sustained or sufficiently deadly.

But such a definition has limitations of its own. What constitutes large-scale lethal violence? At what point does lethality cross a threshold to qualify as engagement in war?

Academics who lead the Correlates of War project, a large-scale data collection effort, have provided a clear cutoff point to separate wars from lower levels of force by defining war as “a military conflict waged between (or among) national entities, at least one of which is a state which results in at least 1,000 battle deaths of military personnel” (within a period of 12 months). One thousand battle deaths may seem like an arbitrary cutoff, and to be fair, to some extent it is. Why not 999 deaths or 1,001? Nonetheless, the definition allows for clear differentiation between large-scale conflicts and those involving fewer fatalities that we typically do not think of as constituting war.

The conflict in Ukraine has far exceeded 1,000 battle deaths. Russia and Ukraine are clearly engaged in war with one another. But the United States has not been directly involved in militarized conflict with Russia. U.S. involvement with Ukraine to this point, though extensive, has not qualified as constituting engagement in war, according to the Correlates of War definition of the term.

Even if we are not engaged in war yet, we could end up there if we are not careful. Ukraine is still in need of assistance to fend off Russian aggression. We should act boldly, but proceed with caution so that we do not unambiguously end up engaged in a war that we would rather avoid.