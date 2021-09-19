Column: House names? The Moor the Mariner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I imagine that Captain Jim is a good fisherman or cook; maybe both.

Down the street was a house called Lilly Pad, no doubt owned by the Lilly family or a lady named Lilly.

I wrote more cottage names on the back of a receipt: Sandpiper, Salt Life, Shore Blessed, Wavewatcher, Pilot House and Sundancer.

One cottage was named simply Salt, and it wasn’t even a saltbox style. No idea if there was a Pepper in the neighborhood.

One 1950s model was named Hazel, a nod to the infamous hurricane that wrecked the Carolina coast in 1954. That storm swept away all but five buildings on what is now Oak Island. One of the survivors was the house next to our rental, named Skunk Hollow, 1948. I have no idea why it was called Skunk Hollow, but whoever owns it is pretty proud of the fact that their bungalow was catastrophe proof.

When it comes to beach cottage names, I’m partial to puns.

I’ve read that humorist David Sedaris calls his N.C. beach place Sea Section, though it would make more sense if he were an obstetrician.

I understand that a group of lawyers owns a place called Legal Pad.